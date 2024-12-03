All sections
AP PHOTOS: A visual look at the opening week of the Alpine skiing world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during a women's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Canada's Jeffrey Read arrives at the finish area of a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen is airborne during a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Switzerland's Justin Murisier concentrates ahead of a men's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt at the starting gate of a men's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Spectators wearing golden jackets and shiny helmets cheer in the crowd at the finish area of a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
United States' Lindsey Vonn gets ready to start an alpine ski, women's World Championship downhill training, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
United States' Lindsey Vonn is airborne during a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Italy's Alex Vinatzer, left, and Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen speed down the course during an alpine ski, World Championship team parallel event, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Italy team react during an alpine ski, World Championship team parallel event, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Italy's Sofia Goggia is airborne during a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
United States' Lauren Macuga celebrates moments before being given a bronze medal for a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, with his hair partially shaved off, wears the gold medal for a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
United States' Breezy Johnson celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Austria's Stephanie Venier, second from left, winner of a women's Super-G, celebrates on the podium with second-placed Italy's Federica Brignone, bottom left, and joint third-placed Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, second from right, and United States' Lauren Macuga, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates at the finish area of a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen celebrates at the finish area of a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen is airborne during a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during a men's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka is airborne during a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Italy's Federica Brignone shows her silver medal in a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt bites his gold medal for a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka shows her bronze medal for a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn broke down barriers simply by competing at age 40.

Marco Odermatt confirmed himself as the leader of his skiing generation with gold in super-G, and Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen made a big breakthrough by winning the downhill.

American skier Breezy Johnson marked her return from a 14-month ban and won the women's downhill.

The opening week of the Alping skiing world championships was full of memorable moments.

Here's a collection of some of the top photos taken by Associated Press photographers during the championships so far.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

