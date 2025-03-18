The Riptide boat, captained by William Smith, leaves the harbor for a whale watching tour Monday, March 10, 2025, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain William Smith, right, waits for a party of 20 people to arrive completely for a whale watching tour Monday, March 10, 2025, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Karina Simpson looks at cargo ships during a history tour aboard the Pacific Pearl on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain William Smith steers his boat Monday, March 10, 2025, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain William Smith, left, helps bring onboard his boat party supplies before a whale watching tour Monday, March 10, 2025, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain William Smith, with raised hand, talks to people on his boat before departing for a whale watching tour Monday, March 10, 2025, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain Andy Guiliano, owner of the Pacific Pearl fishing and charter vessel, stands on a dock on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Emeryville, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Passengers take in scenery during a history tour aboard the Pacific Pearl on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Bass-Tub sportfishing vessel leaves San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain Michael Rescino prepares for a bass and halibut fishing expedition aboard his boat Lovely Martha at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf on Saturday, March 15, 2025. He is the fourth generation in his family to run the boat. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michael "Junior" Rescino stows a fishing rod as his dad Captain Michael Rescino watches aboard Lovely Martha at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Junior is the fifth generation in his family to work on the vessel. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liam O'Donoghue narrates a history tour for passengers aboard the Pacific Pearl on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Captain J.J. Holloway helms the Pacific Pearl during a history tour on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Passenger John Coveney looks out as the Pacific Pearl cuts through waves during a history tour on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS