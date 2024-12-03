All sections
AP PHOTOS: Canals carry precious water across vast California landscape

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)

Herndon Canal runs through farmland at dusk in Fresno, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Herndon Canal runs through farmland in Fresno, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
An aerial view shows Friant Dam which holds back Millerton Lake in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Millerton County Courthouse stands alongside Millerton Lake in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Friant-Kern Canal carries water diverted from Millerton Lake at Friant Dam in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Friant-Kern Canal carries water diverted from Millerton Lake in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The San Luis Canal flows alongside farmland in Huron, Calif., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Birds flock over the San Luis Canal in Kettleman City, Calif., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
An aerial view shows Friant Dam which holds back Millerton Lake in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Friant-Kern Canal carries water diverted from Millerton Lake in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A sign reading "Farmland Needs Water!" stands along a field in Riverdale, Calif., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The San Joaquin River flows below Friant Dam, which holds back Millerton Lake in Friant, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The San Joaquin River flows alongside farmland in Fresno, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The San Luis Canal flows alongside farmland in Huron, Calif., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The San Joaquin River flows through Fresno, Calif., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A vast network of dams and canals run by the state and federal governments carries water to farmers and cities across California.

In Fresno County, the zigzagging Friant-Kern Canal, diverting water from Millerton Lake, snakes past small villages as it carries vital supplies to farms and communities. Along the way, farmers have erected signs along their fields, demanding more water and condemning Gov. Gavin Newsom for his water management policies.

The state’s demand for water and how to share it remains the subject of fierce political debate, with President Donald Trump pledging to send more to farmers.

Farther south, the San Luis Canal stretches alongside the vast farmland and disappears into the horizon toward Los Angeles as it merges with the California Aqueduct.

