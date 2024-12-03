All sections
WorldMarch 4, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Cat owners in Kashmir thrown into a tizzy over viral posts bad-mouthing their pets

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Cat lovers in

MUKHTAR KHAN, Associated Press
This combination photograph shows pet cats in carry bags at Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
This combination photograph shows pet cats in carry bags at Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
People wait with their pet cats outside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
People wait with their pet cats outside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
People register their pet cats for treatment at Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
People register their pet cats for treatment at Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri man waits for his pet cat to receive treatment inside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri man waits for his pet cat to receive treatment inside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Yaseen, a doctor, examines an X-ray of a pet cat at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Yaseen, a doctor, examines an X-ray of a pet cat at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A cat named Luna receives treatment at Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A cat named Luna receives treatment at Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri boy plays with a pet cat while waiting outside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri boy plays with a pet cat while waiting outside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Fazan, a Kashmiri boy, kisses Luna his pet cat at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Fazan, a Kashmiri boy, kisses Luna his pet cat at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Doctors and medical staff attend to a sick and injured pet cat inside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Doctors and medical staff attend to a sick and injured pet cat inside Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Yaseen, a doctor, examines a pet at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Yaseen, a doctor, examines a pet at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A pet cat receives treatment at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A pet cat receives treatment at the Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A pet cat is brought for treatment to Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A pet cat is brought for treatment to Kashmir veterinary hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A stray cat sits on the roof of a house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A stray cat sits on the roof of a house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Yousman zahoor poses for a photograph with her pet cat at her home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Yousman zahoor poses for a photograph with her pet cat at her home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri family eats dinner with their pet cats sitting beside them inside in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri family eats dinner with their pet cats sitting beside them inside in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A stray cat looks out from the window of a house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A stray cat looks out from the window of a house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A shopkeeper plays with kittens on display inside a pet shop in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A shopkeeper plays with kittens on display inside a pet shop in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A man walks past a pet shop selling Persian cats in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A man walks past a pet shop selling Persian cats in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Cat lovers in Indian-controlled Kashmir were thrown into a tizzy. Panic spread and local veterinarians saw a surge in pet owners coming in with their cats — all because of posts that went viral on social media.

It began with a warning in January from veterinarians in the disputed Himalayan region, where the cat population has soared over the past years, partly because of stray cats roaming free and pet stores bringing in ever more costly breeds to keep up with local demand.

The vets said there's been an uptick in infections among the feline population due to lack of vaccination and mishandling of strays.

What was meant to be a cautionary note was misinterpreted. Video clips and news reports started claiming that cats transmit potentially deadly infections to humans, and that cat-borne diseases can cause miscarriages among women.

Days later, the region’s animal husbandry department issued a statement saying there's no harm in keeping cats as pets as long as proper hygiene is maintained.

But the statement did little to calm pet owners in Kashmir, where cats have been long revered in Islamic folklore for their cleanliness and considered noble and intelligent creatures.

Mir Mubashir, a local businessman who lives on the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city, said the posts and reports made him worried. His heart heavy, he took Liger, his Persian kitty, to her vet to make sure she was fine.

“I felt really scared," he said. Only after the vet's assurances that all was well did he calm down.

Reflecting the level of concern, Altaf Gilani, the head of the main Srinagar animal hospital, said they had examined 2,594 cats in the first seven weeks of this year, compared to a total of 1,010 cats in January and February last year.

If regular deworming, vaccinations and hygiene protocols are followed, pet owners are not at risk, he said.

Keeping cats, much like raising pigeons in Kashmir, is seen as a stress buster and mood elevator in a region long plagued by conflicts.

Split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, Kashmir has recently seen two harsh lockdowns, first in 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government stripped the region's semi-autonomy, and again in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more people began adopting stray cats during the lockdowns. Children were encouraged to play with them — experts called it pet therapy.

"Cats entice you to love them and you get attached once you spend time with them,” said Mujtaba Hussain, another cat owner.

This photo gallery by Associated Press photographer Mukhtar Khan highlights some of the Kashmiri people's love of their feline companions.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

