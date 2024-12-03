BERLIN (AP) — German opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s conservatives have won a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, projections show.

Alternative for Germany nearly doubled its support, the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II.

Merz said he was aware of the dimension of the task he faces to make a governing coalition and said that “it will not be easy.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his center-left Social Democrats.

The election was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe’s biggest economy, pressure to curb migration and growing uncertainty over Europe’s alliance with the United States.