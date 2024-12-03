AP PHOTOS: Daily life in Russia

A woman sits in a coffee shop with her dogs in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two women sit in the cafe of contemporary art gallery waiting for the opening of a new exhibition in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Passengers look at their smartphone while riding a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks past a figure of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury installed at the entrance of a pub, during a snowfall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk in a street on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young people sit near a street exhibition of military posters named 'Together to Victory' dedicated to Russian army in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk on Red Square after sunrise with the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Spasskaya Tower and the Lenin Mausoleum in the background in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk down the street in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cat walks past Soviet military equipment collected on the territory of the Artillery Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple stand on a bridge during sunset in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Soviet-era styled tour bus travels across a bridge past a thermal power plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk reflecting in a shop window in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand near a currency exchange office waiting for municipal workers to finish clearing snow and ice from the roof of the building in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People ride a chain carousel at the Red Square with the St. Basil's in the background in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks past mannequins covered in snow after a snowfall at a street market in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man eats a sandwich while sitting on a bench with his dog in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cups with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS