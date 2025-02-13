All sections
HARBIN, China (AP) — Associated Press photographers captured the most exciting moments of the first six days of the Asian Winter Games, including some gravity-defying moves from ice hockey, figure skating and the Alpine skiing events teams.

ANDY WONG and AARON FAVILA, Associated Press
Qi Guangpo of China competes in the Men's Freeski Aerials at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Qi Guangpo of China competes in the Men's Freeski Aerials at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soldiers unfurl the China national flags during the medal ceremony for the Women's Freeski Slopestyle at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Soldiers unfurl the China national flags during the medal ceremony for the Women's Freeski Slopestyle at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Ryota Kojima, left, and China's Ning Zhongyan compete during the men's 1000m speed skating final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Japan's Ryota Kojima, left, and China's Ning Zhongyan compete during the men's 1000m speed skating final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sun Jingbo of China crashes during the Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Sun Jingbo of China crashes during the Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China team stands beside doll mascots as they sing the national anthem after winning gold at the men's team sprint at the Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Monday Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
China team stands beside doll mascots as they sing the national anthem after winning gold at the men's team sprint at the Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Monday Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Sota Isogai, left, tries to score against China's goalkeeper Chen Shifeng at the Ice Hockey during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Japan's Sota Isogai, left, tries to score against China's goalkeeper Chen Shifeng at the Ice Hockey during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea's Gilli Kim, center, uses her hand to slow down at a corner as she competes at the women's 1500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
South Korea's Gilli Kim, center, uses her hand to slow down at a corner as she competes at the women's 1500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Xiao Zixi, right, and He Linghao perform during the Mixed Ice Dance Free Dance competition at the figure skating event in the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
China's Xiao Zixi, right, and He Linghao perform during the Mixed Ice Dance Free Dance competition at the figure skating event in the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea's Seung Hoon Lee and Jae Won Chung competes at the men's 5000m Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
South Korea's Seung Hoon Lee and Jae Won Chung competes at the men's 5000m Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Han Linshan of China lands her jump during the Women's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Han Linshan of China lands her jump during the Women's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shin Yeongseop of South Korea celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Shin Yeongseop of South Korea celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Lin Xiaojun celebrates after winning gold at the men's 500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
China's Lin Xiaojun celebrates after winning gold at the men's 500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A policeman watches as snow falls ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A policeman watches as snow falls ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Yuna Nagaoka, left, and Sumitada Moriguchi perform during the mixed pair skating short program in figure skating at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Japan's Yuna Nagaoka, left, and Sumitada Moriguchi perform during the mixed pair skating short program in figure skating at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Taiyo Morino competes at the men's 5000m Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Japan's Taiyo Morino competes at the men's 5000m Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Jiang Jiayi releases the stone during their curling match against the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
China's Jiang Jiayi releases the stone during their curling match against the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ruka Ito of Japan crash lands during the Men's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Ruka Ito of Japan crash lands during the Men's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers try to clear an area with snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Workers try to clear an area with snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A volunteer walks past a logo during medal ceremonies at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A volunteer walks past a logo during medal ceremonies at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Team Japan celebrates with their silver medals during the victory ceremony for the women's team pursuit speed skating at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Team Japan celebrates with their silver medals during the victory ceremony for the women's team pursuit speed skating at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Han Linshan of China competes in the Women's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Han Linshan of China competes in the Women's Freeski Big Air Final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators wearing heavy winter clothes flocked to the city of Harbin in northeast China, which is hosting the Games.

The home-court advantage went, expectedly, to the Chinese team with the loudest cheers from the stands.

Some also took photos with much-loved mascots, and beaming athletes stood proudly on podiums as they received their medals.

These games follow the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022, held in a bubble because of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

