All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Devotees across India celebrate the Shivaratri festival in honor of Hindu god Shiva

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of devotees across India are celebrating the Shivaratri festival that honors the Hindu god Shiva, one of the main deities of

AP News, Associated Press
Hindu devotees wait in a queue to offer prayers during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Hindu devotees wait in a queue to offer prayers during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees wait in a queue to offer prayers in a temple during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Hindu devotees wait in a queue to offer prayers in a temple during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu woman lights an earthen lamp during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A Hindu woman lights an earthen lamp during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees pour milk on to a Shivling, an idol symbolic of Hindu god Shiva, as an offering at a temple during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Devotees pour milk on to a Shivling, an idol symbolic of Hindu god Shiva, as an offering at a temple during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees wait in a queue to enter a temple to offer prayers during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Hindu devotees wait in a queue to enter a temple to offer prayers during Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees travel in a ferry to Umananda, a river island in the Brahmaputra that houses a temple of Hindu god Shiva, during Shivaratri festival, Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Devotees travel in a ferry to Umananda, a river island in the Brahmaputra that houses a temple of Hindu god Shiva, during Shivaratri festival, Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A devotee rings a bell as others stand in a queue to offer prayers at a temple of Hindu god Shiva, during Shivaratri festival, Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A devotee rings a bell as others stand in a queue to offer prayers at a temple of Hindu god Shiva, during Shivaratri festival, Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees offer prayers at a temple of Hindu god Shiva, during Shivaratri festival, Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Devotees offer prayers at a temple of Hindu god Shiva, during Shivaratri festival, Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees pour milk on to a Shivling, an idol symbolic of Hindu God Shiva, as an offering at a temple during Shivaratri festival in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Devotees pour milk on to a Shivling, an idol symbolic of Hindu God Shiva, as an offering at a temple during Shivaratri festival in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees arrive to take ritualistic dips at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Shivaratri festival on the final day of Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees arrive to take ritualistic dips at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Shivaratri festival on the final day of Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees take ritualistic dips at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Shivaratri festival on the final day of Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees take ritualistic dips at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Shivaratri festival on the final day of Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu devotee takes ritualistic dips at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Shivaratri festival on the final day of Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Hindu devotee takes ritualistic dips at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on Shivaratri festival on the final day of Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu devotee offers prayers during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A Hindu devotee offers prayers during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees pray at a giant statue of Lord Shiva during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Hindu devotees pray at a giant statue of Lord Shiva during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu devotee prays at a giant statue of Lord Shiva during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A Hindu devotee prays at a giant statue of Lord Shiva during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu devotee prays at a giant statue of Lord Shiva during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A Hindu devotee prays at a giant statue of Lord Shiva during Shivaratri festival at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Devastanamu, in Narketpally, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali participates in a procession on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali participates in a procession on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of devotees across India are celebrating the Shivaratri festival that honors the Hindu god Shiva, one of the main deities of Hinduism.

The devotees celebrate the festival in temples by pouring water or milk over the Shiva linga, a stone sculpture symbolic of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction. Some also observe a fast during the day and stay up all night, singing and dancing to religious songs.

At some temples, Hindu holy men, also known as Sadhus, smoke marijuana — a practice that is normally illegal but is permitted during the Shivaratri festival — and smear their bodies with ash in devotion.

The festival is also celebrated in neighboring Nepal’s Pashupati temple, and many Indian Hindus, who make up 80% of the country's 1.4 billion people, travel there for the festival.

This year’s festival coincides with the last day of the Maha Kumbh festival that's held every 12 years. This year, the festival started on Jan. 13, with more than 500 million people attending so far.

At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the festival last month, after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters.

Hindus believe that bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers in the northern city of Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, the water will cleanse them of their sins and release them from the cycle of rebirth.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Formula 1 2025
WorldFeb. 26
Middle East latest: Hamas will return bodies of 4 dead Israe...
WorldFeb. 26
Oscar nominees gather for a chummy night of cocktails, dinne...
WorldFeb. 26
Hamas to turn over bodies of four Israeli hostages in exchan...
Related
Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery
WorldFeb. 26
Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery
Losing a pet can cut deeper than many people realize. Here’s how friends can help
WorldFeb. 26
Losing a pet can cut deeper than many people realize. Here’s how friends can help
The nightmare drags on for the families of hostages who remain in Gaza
WorldFeb. 26
The nightmare drags on for the families of hostages who remain in Gaza
PHOTO COLLECTION Milan Fashion Week
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION Milan Fashion Week
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with Chinese markets gaining after declines on Wall St
WorldFeb. 26
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with Chinese markets gaining after declines on Wall St
AP PHOTOS: Graffiti left by Israeli soldiers turn south Lebanon homes into a canvas of war
WorldFeb. 26
AP PHOTOS: Graffiti left by Israeli soldiers turn south Lebanon homes into a canvas of war
Japanese forward 'King Kazu' turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer
WorldFeb. 26
Japanese forward 'King Kazu' turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer
Robert Pattinson reminds audiences that accents are a signature of his performances in 'Mickey 17'
WorldFeb. 26
Robert Pattinson reminds audiences that accents are a signature of his performances in 'Mickey 17'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy