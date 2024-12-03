All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Gene Hackman, gruff yet beloved Oscar winner, through the years

Gruff in demeanor yet much beloved,

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - Philip D'Antoni producer of the "The French Connection", named best picture; Gene Hackman named "best actor" for his role in "The French Connection"; Jane Fonda named "best actress" for "Klute" and William Friedkin, winner of "best achievement in directing" for "The French Connection," pose for a photo, at the Academy Awards, March 27, 1971 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actors Christopher Reeve, left, and co-star Gene Hackman arrive at the premiere of the movie "Superman" in Los Angeles, Ca., on Dec. 15, 1978. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - "The Royal Tenenbaums" cast member Gene Hackman poses at the premiere of the film in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
The entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home is shown Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
Gruff in demeanor yet much beloved, Gene Hackman was one of the finest actors of his generation.

The 95-year-old actor was found dead in his New Mexico home with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog, authorities said. An investigation was ongoing, and foul play was not suspected. No further details were released.

Hackman played villains, heroes and antiheroes in dozens of dramas, comedies and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

His work included Oscar-winning roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven,” and a breakout performance in “Bonnie and Clyde.” He was nominated five times.

He also gave memorable turns as a blind hermit in “Young Frankenstein,” as comic book villain Lex Luthor in “Superman” and as the title character in Wes Anderson’s 2001 “The Royal Tenenbaums.” He played an uptight buffoon in “Birdcage,” a college coach in “Hoosiers” and a secretive surveillance expert in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation.”

Hackman met Arakawa, a classically trained pianist, in the mid-1980s.

