All sections
WorldMarch 20, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Giant panda cub twins venture out for the first time

BERLIN (AP) — Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti ventured out for the first time at the Berlin Zoo on Thursday.

EBRAHIM NOROOZ, Associated Press
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti play in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti play in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An employee of the Berlin zoo hold one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
An employee of the Berlin zoo hold one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An employee of the Berlin zoo holds one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
An employee of the Berlin zoo holds one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti play in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti play in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERLIN (AP) — Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti ventured out for the first time at the Berlin Zoo on Thursday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Related
Georgetown scholar detained over American wife's Palestinian ties, lawyer says
WorldMar. 20
Georgetown scholar detained over American wife's Palestinian ties, lawyer says
Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it
WorldMar. 20
Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors
WorldMar. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors
A month-old girl is pulled from the rubble in Gaza after an airstrike killed her parents
WorldMar. 20
A month-old girl is pulled from the rubble in Gaza after an airstrike killed her parents
AP source: New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap election on Sunday
WorldMar. 20
AP source: New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap election on Sunday
The Latest: Trump administration targets Education Department for closure
WorldMar. 20
The Latest: Trump administration targets Education Department for closure
XRP jumps 8% after Ripple's CEO says SEC has dropped its case against the crypto currency
WorldMar. 20
XRP jumps 8% after Ripple's CEO says SEC has dropped its case against the crypto currency
Military leaders to discuss Ukraine peacekeeping force as partial ceasefire plans are worked out
WorldMar. 20
Military leaders to discuss Ukraine peacekeeping force as partial ceasefire plans are worked out
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy