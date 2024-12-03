AP PHOTOS: Giant panda cub twins venture out for the first time
BERLIN (AP) — Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti ventured out for the first time at the Berlin Zoo on Thursday.
EBRAHIM NOROOZ, Associated Press
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti play in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An employee of the Berlin zoo hold one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An employee of the Berlin zoo holds one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
