WorldMarch 5, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Here's what spring training looks like in Japan

NAHA, Japan (AP) — Spring training for Japanese baseball looks familiar; hitters in the batting cage, infielders taking ground balls, and fans lining up for autographs.

HIRO KOMAE, Associated Press
Baseball fans of the Yomiuri Giants welcome team members coming out of Naha Airport's terminal exit in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, as the team was moving from another spring training site. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Yokohama DeNA BayStars pitcher Yuito Mori practices pitching during their spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
South Korea's Samsung Lions teammates watch their batter during a friendly baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants during the Giants' spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Baseball fans of the Yomiuri Giants welcome the team, while media members take photos and film their arrival at Naha Airport in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, as the team was moving from another spring training site. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Makiko Sasaki, of Tokyo, 26, front left, and Mako Fujita, of Kawaguchi, north of Tokyo, 27, hold up towels that show names of their favorite baseball players of the Yomiuri Giants as Toshihiko Onodera, back left, of Ichinoseki, northern Japan, 66, and his wife Kyoko, 69, cheer and Karen Kinjo, front right, from Naha, south of Okinawa, 21, tries to take photos of her favorite player during the team's spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Baseball fans, behind green nets, who won special access on the ground for a limited time watch players of the Yomiuri Giants practice during their spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Ikuko Sakuta, from Yashio, north of Tokyo, takes a picture of her daughter Miyo, 7, left, and son Kaichi, 9, in front of the Okinawa Cellular Stadium upon arrival for spring training of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Hanshin Tigers' Hidetoshi Ibaragi gives autographs to baseball fans during their spring training in Ginoza village, north of Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Baseball fans of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars wait in line to go inside the team's souvenir shop before their spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A shopper looks at character souvenir including sporting goods of the Hanshin Tigers sold at a highway service area in Kin town, north Okinawa, southern Japan, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, as the Tigers hold their spring training at a sports complex in Ginoza village, north of Kin. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Yomiuri Giants shortstop Makoto Kadowaki throws to first base trying for a double play as South Korea's Samsung Lions' Lee Jae-hyeon (7) was forced out in the fourth inning of a friendly baseball game during the Giants' spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Baseball fans of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars watch them warm up during their spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Mika Osanai, center, 34, from Tokyo, and other baseball fans, front, who won special access on the ground in limited time watch players of the Yomiuri Giants practice during their spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A fan of the Yomiuri Giants cheers during a friendly baseball game between the Giants and South Korea's Samsung Lions during the Giants' spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Hanshin Tigers' Yuki Sakaeda (39) works out with a medicine ball during their spring training in Ginoza village, north of Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A baseball fan takes a photo of players of the Hanshin Tigers during their spring training in Ginoza village, north of Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Tsuyoshi Wada, left, a pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, walks towards baseball fans as he was asked for autographs, during a visit the Yokohama DeNA BayStars' spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Baseball fans watch players of the Yomiuri Giants practice batting during their spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Comedian Are Shinnosuke, from left, an emcee Yukako Ueda and the Giabbits, the mascot of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team, entertain visitors during the lunch break of the team's spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fans who won special access to the ground watch players of the Yomiuri Giants warm up as other fans watch from the stand during the Tokyo baseball team's spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Satoshi Mizunoya, center, 43, his son Ko, 14, and his mother Yuko, right, all from Nagoya, stroll on the famed shopping and eatery street called "Kokusai-dori," or international boulevard in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, after visiting their favorite team, Chunichi Dragons' spring training in a different town. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Members of the "Ryukyukoku" festival drum band perform outside the Okinawa Cellular baseball stadium, where the Yomiuri Giants' are training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fans of the Yomiuri Giants watch the ninth inning of a friendly baseball game between the Giants and South Korea's Samsung Lions during the Giants' spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
NAHA, Japan (AP) — Spring training for Japanese baseball looks familiar; hitters in the batting cage, infielders taking ground balls, and fans lining up for autographs.

But it's also quite different from the American version.

First of all, baseball in Japanese is known as “Yakyu” — roughly translated as field ball — and was introduced into the country in the 1870s by an American educator.

A strikeout is a “sanshin" — literally "three swings," though it applies even if the batter is called out on strikes.

The site for Japanese spring training is Okinawa, the most southerly and smallest of Japan's five main islands. It's warmer than it is up north in the fading days of winter. Think Florida and Arizona. It's the same idea.

Thousands of fans travel in February and March to see their favorites on the 12 teams in Nippon Professional Baseball. The first glimpse for many often comes at the airport as players arrive and are greeted with colorful welcome signs and outstretched hands seeking autographs.

Junichi Nakajima made the trip from Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido to Okinawa — about 2,200 kilometers or 1,350 miles. He was in line at 8:30 one morning so he could be the first to see the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants as they trained at Okinawa Cellular Stadium in Okinana's capital of Naha.

He wore the uniform top of Giants legend Sadaharu Oh — a bit like a New York Yankees fan wearing a Babe Ruth uniform; or a San Francisco Giants fan wearing a Willie Mays jersey.

Fans also chase autographs, putting up with long lines to complete their mission. Keita Yoshida and her friend Kota Watanabe arrived early at one training site to get signatures from players on the defending champion Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

You know you’re in Japan when you’re greeted by traditional drummers outside the training venue. Much inside the venue looks familiar with players taking batting practice, or going through workouts on the field as fans mull over buying souvenirs.

