AP PHOTOS: In a modern twist to Cantonese opera, Trump sings in Chinese and wins cheers in Hong Kong

ALICE FUNG and CHAN LONG HEI, Associated Press
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the end of the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People queue outside the Sunbeam Theatre that is currently playing the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to perform in the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People stand in a queue to purchase tickets outside the box office at the Sunbeam Theatre playing the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Members of the audience take photographs with a cutout of an actor portraying U.S. President Donald Trump from the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Opera playwright Li Kui-Ming, left, of the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show,” takes photographs with a member of the audience at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Actor Roger Chan portraying U.S. former Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Lung Koon-tin playing the part of U.S. President Donald Trump perform in a Cantonese opera at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A packed audience watches the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump performs in the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Members of the audience applaud after watching the Cantonese opera “Trump on Show” at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump performs in the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin portraying U.S. President Donald Trump performs in the “Trump on Show” production at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Booklets of the Cantonese opera “Trump on Show” production are displayed on a table at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Opera playwright Li Kui-Ming and other actors stand on stage at the end of a performance of the Cantonese opera “Trump on Show” at the Sunbeam Theatre in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
HONG KONG (AP) — A traditional Hong Kong theater came alive with an untraditional twist: Donald Trump singing in Chinese.

On Monday night, the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” drew crowds to the soon-to-be-closed Sunbeam Theater, which has showcased the art for over half a century. Its latest edition of the show, “Trump, The Twins President,” featured scenes about Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency and the 2024 election.

Several young people were in attendance to experience the traditional Chinese art, sung in Cantonese, the mother tongue of many Hong Kongers.

During the performance, Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin played Trump, wearing a blond wig. Roger Chan, who wore a blazer and pearl necklaces, played former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in the election.

The production, which debuted in 2019 during Trump’s first term, sparked laughter and applause from the audience on Monday night.

Hong Kong resident Yvonne Fok saw the show with her friend, hoping for a fun night out.

“This is funny because it brings together different unrelated elements like time traveling, China and the U.S.,” she said inside the theater, which is set to close in March.

Another audience member, Ethan Wu, a university student from mainland China, also found the show unique.

“Cantonese opera and Donald Trump are completely different things and it’s impossible to put them together,” Wu said.

