All sections
WorldFebruary 16, 2025

AP PHOTOS: In northern Syria, displaced owners return to houses with no roofs

MARAAT AL-NUMAN, Syria (AP) — After a decade of war and displacement, many Syrians are returning to their homes, only to find them looted and roofless.

MOSA'AB ELSHAMY, Associated Press
People clear the rubble inside a home that was damaged and looted, in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
People clear the rubble inside a home that was damaged and looted, in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of damaged and looted homes in a neighborhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
A view of damaged and looted homes in a neighborhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of an empty street with damaged and looted homes in a neighbourhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
A view of an empty street with damaged and looted homes in a neighbourhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People repaint a part of their home which was damaged during the war between opposition group and the Assad regime, in Saraqib, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
People repaint a part of their home which was damaged during the war between opposition group and the Assad regime, in Saraqib, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zakaria Abdelkader and his grand daughter Naima sit on the roof of their home which was damaged and looted, in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Zakaria Abdelkader and his grand daughter Naima sit on the roof of their home which was damaged and looted, in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ammar Zaatour walks inside his damaged and looted home in a neighbourhood in Kafr Nabl, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ammar Zaatour walks inside his damaged and looted home in a neighbourhood in Kafr Nabl, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man clears rubble from his home which was damaged during the war between rebels and the Assad regime, in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
A man clears rubble from his home which was damaged during the war between rebels and the Assad regime, in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Abdel Razak Bebesh sits outside his home which was damaged and looted in a neighbourhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Abdel Razak Bebesh sits outside his home which was damaged and looted in a neighbourhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zakaria, 5, plays with his family's pigeons on the damaged rooftop of his home, in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Zakaria, 5, plays with his family's pigeons on the damaged rooftop of his home, in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks past a damaged home in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Writing in Arabic says "When you realize that love on its own can not rebuild the country." (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
A man walks past a damaged home in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Writing in Arabic says "When you realize that love on its own can not rebuild the country." (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ammar Zaatour stands inside his damaged and looted home in a neighbourhood in Kafr Nabl, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Ammar Zaatour stands inside his damaged and looted home in a neighbourhood in Kafr Nabl, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A family is greeted by locals after their return to their home, in a neighbourhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
A family is greeted by locals after their return to their home, in a neighbourhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of damaged and looted homes in a neighborhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
A view of damaged and looted homes in a neighborhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MARAAT AL-NUMAN, Syria (AP) — After a decade of war and displacement, many Syrians are returning to their homes, only to find them looted and roofless.

In towns like Maarat al-Numan and Kfar Nabl in northern Syria, residents who fled years ago have returned since the fall of former President Bashad Assad but are now confronting the harsh reality of widespread theft and destruction.

Strategically located on the route between the cities of Aleppo and Damascus, Maarat al-Numan became a touchpoint in the Syrian civil war.

Assad's forces seized the area back from rebel control in 2020. After that, groups affiliated with Assad looted houses and demolished some of them to extract valuable materials and furniture, human rights groups said. Steel and wires were taken out of rooftops to be sold.

An aerial video of the area shows rows of houses that are still standing but with their roofs missing.

Anmar Zaatour, a resident who left in 2019, said he came back in 2025 to find his home destroyed.

“There was nowhere to put our children,” he said. "This destruction isn’t from the bombing, it was the military. And it’s not just mine, it’s my neighbors, and friends.”

Zakaria al-Awwad burst into tears of mixed joy and sorrow upon his return to Maarat al-Numan. His house was destroyed, “one of the first ones to get hit,” he said.

“There is no place like home,” he said. “Even if I have to put on a sheet of cloth, it is better than anything else. We have freedom now, and that is priceless.”

Others were more circumspect about the future.

“The problem is, it’s impossible to resume a life without a roof," said returning resident Hassan Barbesh. "Maarat al-Numan is an impoverished town. It’s a very difficult task to start from scratch.”

——

Ghaith AlSayed in Kfar Nabl, Syria, and Omar Albam in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 16
AP Photos: 6-month-old twin panda cubs make public debut in ...
WorldFeb. 16
In Ukraine, a potential arms-for-minerals deal inspires hope...
WorldFeb. 16
Rubio kicks off Mideast trip in Israel as Arab leaders reel ...
WorldFeb. 16
US presented Ukraine with a document to access its minerals ...
Related
The 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary celebration is finally here. Here's how to watch
WorldFeb. 16
The 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary celebration is finally here. Here's how to watch
A year after Navalny’s death, the Russian opposition struggles without its charismatic leader
WorldFeb. 16
A year after Navalny’s death, the Russian opposition struggles without its charismatic leader
George has his day, and so does Abe. But states honor US presidents in lots of ways
WorldFeb. 16
George has his day, and so does Abe. But states honor US presidents in lots of ways
How Presidents Day has evolved from reverence to retail
WorldFeb. 16
How Presidents Day has evolved from reverence to retail
Fans in Montreal loudly boo US anthem prior to Americans' 4 Nations Face-Off game vs. Canada
WorldFeb. 16
Fans in Montreal loudly boo US anthem prior to Americans' 4 Nations Face-Off game vs. Canada
Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing seeks to delay trial as defense identifies new witnesses
WorldFeb. 15
Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing seeks to delay trial as defense identifies new witnesses
A 23-year-old man stabbed 5 people in Austria killing 1 in what police describe as a random attack
WorldFeb. 15
A 23-year-old man stabbed 5 people in Austria killing 1 in what police describe as a random attack
Stampede kills 15 people at New Delhi train station, Indian official says
WorldFeb. 15
Stampede kills 15 people at New Delhi train station, Indian official says
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy