AP Photos: International Women's Day

A woman waves a flare during a march marking International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women attend a protest marking International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A women shouts slogans during a march to mark International Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds up a placard during an International Women's Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 8, , 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators rally during an International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march during an International Women's Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 8, , 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women participate in an International Women's Day march, in Santiago, Chile Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators hold a poster depicting Gisele Pélicot during an International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A demonstrator attends a rally during an International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women chant slogans during a protest marking International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march during an International Women's Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 8, , 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women take part in a Transfeminist strike on International Women's Day, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025 (Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women attend a protest marking International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take part in a Transfeminist strike on International Women's Day, outside the Colosseum, in Rome, Saturday, March 8, 2025 (Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march in support of women on the International Women's Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators rally during an International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women hold up cans releasing red-colored smoke outside La Moneda presidential palace during a march marking International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women supporters of a religious party 'Jamaat-e-Islami' hold placards in support of women of Gaza during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women play tambourines during a protest marking International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women take part in a march to mark International Women's Day in Paris, Saturday March 8,, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women take part in a march to mark International Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds up a placard during an International Women's Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 8, , 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women hold smoke cans during a march marking International Women's Day in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

