All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Mass iftar brings together thousands of Muslims at Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A mass iftar at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, draws thousands every year during the Muslim holy month of

NINIEK KARMINI and ACHMAD IBRAHIM, Associated Press
People break their Ramadan fast at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
People break their Ramadan fast at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait for the time to break their Ramadan fast with free iftar meals provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
People wait for the time to break their Ramadan fast with free iftar meals provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers cook iftar meals which will be distributed for free to worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Workers cook iftar meals which will be distributed for free to worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers prepare iftar meals which will be distributed for free to worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Workers prepare iftar meals which will be distributed for free to worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers prepare iftar meals which will be distributed for free to worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Workers prepare iftar meals which will be distributed for free to worshippers at Istiqlal Mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait for the time to break their Ramadan fast with free iftar meals provided Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
People wait for the time to break their Ramadan fast with free iftar meals provided Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers arrange bags containing iftar meals to be distributed to worshippers during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Workers arrange bags containing iftar meals to be distributed to worshippers during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers carry bags containing iftar meals to be distributed to worshippers during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Workers carry bags containing iftar meals to be distributed to worshippers during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A volunteer distributes free Iftar meals to worshippers during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A volunteer distributes free Iftar meals to worshippers during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait for the time to break their fast with free iftatr meals provided by the mosque during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
People wait for the time to break their fast with free iftatr meals provided by the mosque during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Siti Hafnita Siregar Sukawati waits for the time to break her fast with free iftar meals provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. "It is very different from breaking our fast at home," she said. Adding that being part of this gathering "reinforces my faith." (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Siti Hafnita Siregar Sukawati waits for the time to break her fast with free iftar meals provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. "It is very different from breaking our fast at home," she said. Adding that being part of this gathering "reinforces my faith." (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslims take a selfie as they wait for the time to break their Ramadan fast at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Muslims take a selfie as they wait for the time to break their Ramadan fast at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman eats dates to break her fast during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A woman eats dates to break her fast during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers walk to break their fast with free iftar meals provided by the mosque, during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Worshippers walk to break their fast with free iftar meals provided by the mosque, during Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A mass iftar at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, draws thousands every year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

For millions of Muslims, the ritual of fasting from dusk to dawn brings forth increased worship and religious reflection. Charity and good deeds remain high on the agenda of the faithful.

At Istiqlal, the mosque's charity committee, locals and vendors come together to provide about 4,500 free meals daily throughout Ramadan for passersby, travelers, and those who can't afford food, said Ahmad Mulyadi, one of the organizers.

“The number of people usually far exceeds the food available, but for now that is all we can provide,” Mulyadi said.

On Thursday, about 10,000 people attended a mass iftar at Istiqlal's main courtyard. Many came with family and friends, bringing their own meals and sharing food with others, mainly to enjoy the atmosphere.

“It is very different from breaking our fast at home,” said Siti Hafnita Siregar Sukawati, a 77-year-old widow who prefers to break her fast at the mosque rather than doing it alone. “Being part of this gathering feels so good,” she said, “it reinforces my faith.”

“Being able to break one’s fast at a mosque means a lot to those who are on the road and far from home,” said Mohammad Nur, a motorcycle taxi driver. He said his job often forces him to break his fast at local mosques.

Tenri Jeka, one of the mosque’s longtime vendors who supplies nearly 1,000 meals every day, said she doesn't always turn a profit during Ramadan, but that doesn't bother her as she only seeks “God’s blessings."

“I just hope this will grant me and the people around me rewards from God," she said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
Heat-Knicks game is delayed after Tracy Morgan gets sick at ...
WorldMar. 18
Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes acros...
WorldMar. 18
Pentagon restores a few webpages honoring servicemembers but...
WorldMar. 18
Israel launches new strikes against Hamas and promises ‘incr...
Related
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
WorldMar. 17
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
WorldMar. 17
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife
WorldMar. 17
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet
WorldMar. 17
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
WorldMar. 17
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
WorldMar. 17
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
WorldMar. 17
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
WorldMar. 17
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy