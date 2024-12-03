All sections
AP PHOTOS: Shohei Ohtani headlines MLB's memorable visit to Tokyo

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2025 season by sweeping the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series in Japan. Highlights included the return of two-way star Shohei Ohtani to his native country.

AP News, Associated Press
A Los Angeles Dodgers' fan holds a banner says "Welcome to Japan! I love LA"as she waits for the team arrival at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Baseball fans cheer as a player of the Los Angeles Dodgers waves during a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani, right, joins the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs players line up before a spring training baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers in Tokyo, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong stands for the United States national anthem before a spring training baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers in Tokyo, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Fans walk past a sports mural inside the Tokyo Dome before a spring training baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Yomiuri Giants' Makoto Kadowaki, left, throws to first to complete the double play after forcing Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, at second in the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Fans reach out to catch a tossed into the stands by a player during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernández catches a pop out by Yomiuri Giants' Kazuma Okamoto in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas, left, greets a member of MISAMO, a subunit of the K-pop girl group TWICE, after the ceremonial first pitch before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game between the Dodgers and the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, bottom center, bats against the Hanshin Tigers during the third inning in an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Ben Brown signs autographs for fans before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Justin Turner poses for photos with young fans dressed in his likeness before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga stretches during a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Monday, March 17, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue March 18-19. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Chicago Cubs' outfielder Seiya Suzuki warms up during the official practice of the Chicago Cubs on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Cubs is to play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' pitcher Shota Imanaga warms up during the official practice of the Chicago Cubs on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A fan holds a sign as they wait for the start of an MLB Japan Series baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People pose for a selfie before an MLB Japan Series baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
A fan shows an image of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, before an MLB Japan Series baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki holds on to his broken bat after grounding out in the first inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Jon Berti, right, steals second as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, waits on the throw to the bag in the eighth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates his double as Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson, left, stands by the bag in the ninth inning of an MLB Japan Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez, left, Tommy Edman, center, and Shohei Ohtani (17) talk as they stand on the field during team introductions before an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki jogs onto the field past entertainers during team introductions before an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, right, throws to first to complete the double play on Tommy Edman after getting the force on Shohei Ohtani, left, at second in the ninth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani stands by the plate during an at-bat in the ninth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
He homered in Wednesday's game. Other Japanese players had a chance to shine as well. Yoshinobu Yamamoto won the opener on the mound, with Shota Imanaga throwing four scoreless innings for Chicago. That was the first all-Japanese starting pitching duel on opening day in major league history. Then prized rookie Roki Sasaki made his debut for the Dodgers in the second game.

