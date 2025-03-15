All sections
WorldMarch 15, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Syria Ramadan

Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
A Muslim worshipper prays on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Worshippers exit the Umayyad Mosque after prayers on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Muslim worshippers pray on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
A table is prepared for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Vendors display traditional pickles and sweets as residents shop for breakfast, known as Iftar, on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, in the old city of Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
A boy buys sweets on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, in the old city of Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Residents walk in the market on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, in the old city of Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
A table is prepared for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
