All sections
WorldFebruary 17, 2025

AP PHOTOS: The traditional sari is on colorful display at a massive Hindu festival in India

PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) — The traditional colorful Indian fabric worn by women is ubiquitous to the

RAJESH KUMAR SINGH, Associated Press
The shadow of a pilgrim falls on a sari held up to dry at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
The shadow of a pilgrim falls on a sari held up to dry at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim dries her sari after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A pilgrim dries her sari after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims dry their saris after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Pilgrims dry their saris after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim holds up saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A pilgrim holds up saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A devout walks past pilgrims holding their saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A devout walks past pilgrims holding their saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim holds up her sari to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A pilgrim holds up her sari to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim holds up saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A pilgrim holds up saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims walk past a pontoon bridge with a sari hanging to dry in the foreground at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Pilgrims walk past a pontoon bridge with a sari hanging to dry in the foreground at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim stands next to a sari held up to dry at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A pilgrim stands next to a sari held up to dry at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim is silhouetted as she stands holding her sari to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A pilgrim is silhouetted as she stands holding her sari to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims hold up their saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb.7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Pilgrims hold up their saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb.7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims hold up their saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb.16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Pilgrims hold up their saris to dry after a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb.16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saris are laid out to dry at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Saris are laid out to dry at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) — The traditional colorful Indian fabric worn by women is ubiquitous to the world’s largest religious gathering in northern India’s Prayagraj city, where millions of Hindus are thronging to seek absolution from their sins and take dips in the holy waters.

This display of Indian women’s most idiosyncratic garment — known as the sari — is, however, seen mostly when it is sun-dried right on the sandy banks at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers after women bathe.

Pilgrims, particularly women, are seen sun-drying saris on bamboo rods and on the ground. Some hold the fabrics on both sides and shake it to remove any folds before letting it dry. Others just spread it on the river bank and the let the sun do its job, before it is packed in their bags and in some cases worn again.

The Maha Kumbh festival, which began on Jan. 13 and is held every 12 years, ends on Feb. 26. The authorities expect more than 400 million people to attend. Hindus believe that bathing at the confluence of the rivers will cleanse them of their sins and release them from the cycle of rebirth.

The festival also sees millions of Hindu women taking a dip in the waters, often draped in a sari.

Saris have remained traditional dresses for women in India and other South Asian countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

It is also one of the modest-dress customs of India’s both Hindu and Muslim communities, but at the Maha Kumbh festival, the textile is also symbolic of Hindu culture. Each sari color has a significance, with red and yellow believed to be most auspicious.

The festival has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says the god Vishnu wrested a golden pitcher containing the nectar of immortality from demons. Hindus believe that a few drops fell in the cities of Prayagraj, Nasik, Ujjain and Haridwar — the four places where the Kumbh festival has been held for centuries.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 17
Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over p...
WorldFeb. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Winners
WorldFeb. 17
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks trade mostly higher as ...
WorldFeb. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Red Carpet
Related
William Bryon survives late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500
WorldFeb. 17
William Bryon survives late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy travels to United Arab Emirates as momentum grows for war peace talks
WorldFeb. 17
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy travels to United Arab Emirates as momentum grows for war peace talks
DOGE reversal: Firings of US nuclear weapons workers halted
WorldFeb. 16
DOGE reversal: Firings of US nuclear weapons workers halted
The 7 most memorable moments from the BAFTAs, from Zoe Saldaña to Mikey Madison
WorldFeb. 16
The 7 most memorable moments from the BAFTAs, from Zoe Saldaña to Mikey Madison
Ukraine and Europe worry about being sidelined as Trump pushes direct talks with Russia on war's end
WorldFeb. 16
Ukraine and Europe worry about being sidelined as Trump pushes direct talks with Russia on war's end
Colombian superstar Shakira cancels her concert in Lima after being hospitalized
WorldFeb. 16
Colombian superstar Shakira cancels her concert in Lima after being hospitalized
Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to let the firing of whistleblower agency head proceed
WorldFeb. 16
Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to let the firing of whistleblower agency head proceed
Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will 'fuel America's Golden Age'
WorldFeb. 16
Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will 'fuel America's Golden Age'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy