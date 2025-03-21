All sections
AP PHOTOS: 'These streets are ours': The hidden workforce that scours Istanbul's garbage

ISTANBUL (AP) — The clang of makeshift carts echoes through winding alleys in one of

FRANCISCO SECO and ROBERT BADENDIECK, Associated Press
Ergin Dogan, 29, pulls his cart as he harvests for discarded cartons next to Yeni mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Ergin Dogan, 29, gather sacks full of discarded carton and papers at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pulls his cart with plastic bottles and discarded cartons at main Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A paper collector is helped to load his cart with discarded carton boxes at Kadikoy neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pulls his cart full with plastic items at Sirkeci area in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man looks for plastic items at Karakoy ferry terminal in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pushes his cart with discarded plastic items and cartons at Kadikoy district in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman pulls her cart along a commercial street in upper class Sisli neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Ergin Dogan, 29, pulls his cart with discarded cartons and metal cans at Eminonu commercial distric in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A cart mostly full with plastic bottles is parked in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Youngsters carry bags full of plastic bottles at Tophane district in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pulls a sack full of discarded cartons and plastic items to be separated in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Hikmet Kilic shows his hands as he works gathering discarded cartons and plastic bottles in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Hikmet Kilic loads a lorry with discarded cartons in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pulls a trolley with discarded metal items in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A garbage collector loads his cart with plastic bottles in Cihangir neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Men gather discarded cartons, metal and plastic items in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pulls his cart full of discarded cartons past Yeni mosque on a rainy day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Veysel Dogan, right, and his two sons Ergin, left, and Murtaza load a lorry with discarded cartons at Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Veysel Dogan smokes a cigarette as he and his sons load a lorry with discarded cartons at Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Mehmet Dogan, 16, pulls his cart full of discarded cartons and plastic items at Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man carries a sack with discarded cartons at Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
ISTANBUL (AP) — The clang of makeshift carts echoes through winding alleys in one of Istanbul 's oldest neighborhoods as a hidden workforce scours the streets looking for recyclable paper, cardboard and plastic.

Their ranks have grown in recent years as Turkey’s cost of living surged, pushing thousands of men, women and even children to look for alternative income options to get by.

The narrow cobblestone lanes of Eminonu, an area packed with bazaars and crowded restaurants, are the collectors' main hunting grounds, where they blend into Istanbul’s bustle.

Ergin Dogan, 29, says he has pulled his rickety cart through these streets since he was a boy. He remembers how his father struggled to make ends meet in their hometown of Nigde in central Turkey before the two came to Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, to try their luck here.

But it hasn't been easy.

“I left school at 13," Dogan said. “We sleep in dilapidated buildings near Suleymaniye Mosque, with dirty blankets and no real shower.”

They work from early morning till late at night. When a metal bar broke on Dogan's cart on one of his garbage runs, he stopped only briefly to duct tape it.

In the evening, his father brings his truck around and they load up the days’ haul of paper and plastic from Dogan and others in the area to sell to recycling facilities. After being processed, it will be used in industrial applications or reused as carton and paper.

Late at night, thieves sometimes stop them on the streets, asking for money.

“If we refuse, they threaten us,” Dogan says. "We work more than 12 hours, sometimes 17 (a day). If we take a day off, we go hungry.”

Dogan's cousin, 28-year-old Ergun Dogan, Ergun's younger brother Mehmet Dogan, 16, and their father, Serdar Dogan are also trash scavengers.

The cousin recounts how, if a sack on his cart accidentally touches a passer-by, the person often gets upset and tell him to “get your dirty thing away from me.”

Cumali Bakir, who oversees a recycling depot and buys from collectors like the Dogan cousins, says their jobs should be made official, and that they should be given proper “vests and meal cards.”

“They pull 150-kilogram carts uphill, often on an empty stomach,” Bakir said.

In the shadows of Istanbul’s grand minarets that pierce the skies and bustling ferry docks, 16-year-old Mehmet says he has been working since dropping out of eighth grade.

“Sometimes I see kids my age hanging out, and I’m ashamed," he says. "I wish I could study and have fun with friends.”

Their father, Serdar Dogan, 48, has been collecting paper since 1995. “My life has been a disgrace," he said. “I have no hope that it will change.”

Persistent inflation under the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rising energy prices and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have left many families struggling to afford food and rent. They have also driven more people into the informal economy.

Annual inflation in Turkey stood at 39.05% in February, according to official figures, while some economists believe the real rate is higher. An estimated 13.6% of Turkey's population was in poverty in 2024.

Through all this, the largely unseen trash scavengers continue to haul their bulging sacks.

“We are the real owners of Istanbul; these streets are ours,” says Ergin Dogan. “If there is a fire, we are the first to run to help. We love this city, but it doesn’t love us back."

