WorldFebruary 12, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Westminster is the Super Bowl of dog shows

After coming close in the last two years, Monty the giant schnauzer won the top prize at the

Dogs compete in the Flyball tournament at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, celebrate after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Lights shine before the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin kisses Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Mercedes, a German Shepard, and its handler arrive for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Ellie, an All-American half Pomeranian and half Husky, waits for a treat at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Robin Novack, left, and Freddie, an English Springer Spaniel, compete in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Sealyham Terrier and its handler compete in the terrier group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A dog competeswld in the Masters Agility Championship Finals during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
A handlers shows a judge an Irish Red and White Setter's teeth in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Komondor, Ranger, competes in the working group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Annie, a Russell Terrier, competes in the terrier group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A handler pulls the fur back on an Irish Water Spaniel in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A dog competes during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
An attendee wears a dog pin during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Mr. Joe Adamis, a Miniature Schnauzer, competes in the terrier group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Keeshond dogs look up at their handlers during judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Champion, an All-American breed, sticks out his tongue at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Colleen Swierkocki takes a photo of Diane Stenberg and her golden retriever, Brook, at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
President of the Westminster Kennel Club Donald Sturz, not pictured, shows Fiona, his pet pekingese, during an interview with The Associated Press at The New Yorker hotel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Hadley Cooper, left, and Amanda Gabriele take a selfie while watching the Masters Agility Championship Finals during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Benny, left, and Tansey, Norwich Terriers, sit in a stroller at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
An Afghan Hound dog is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
A Komondor, Ranger, and its handler compete in the working group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Barbara Mathews competes with her Russell Terrier during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Shiba Inu dogs stand with their handlers during judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Alicia Bismore with her dog Dazy, waits for the flyball tournament at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
An Old English Sheepdog is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
After coming close in the last two years, Monty the giant schnauzer won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

The spirited schnauzer bested six other finalists to become the first of his breed tapped as Westminster’s best in show, the most prestigious prize in the U.S. dog show world. The dog won the huge American Kennel Club championship in December, and he’d been to Westminster twice before.

Dog folk often call Westminster the Super Bowl of dog shows, and the comparison might be especially fitting this year. The United States’ most prestigious canine competition opened on the same weekend as pro football’s Super Bowl, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The rare coincidence comes after both competitions’ dates shifted in recent years.

