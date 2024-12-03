All sections
WorldMarch 17, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Wildfires and dust storms wreak havoc across multiple US states

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The frame of this mobile home is wrapped around a tree following Saturday's tornado that struck the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The frame of this mobile home is wrapped around a tree following Saturday's tornado that struck the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smashed windows and blown off roofs are the remnants of some cabins at Paradise Ranch RV Resort that were damaged from a series of storms that passed the area in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Smashed windows and blown off roofs are the remnants of some cabins at Paradise Ranch RV Resort that were damaged from a series of storms that passed the area in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Locals help clear the roads from debris after a tornado passed through leaving a path of destruction, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Locals help clear the roads from debris after a tornado passed through leaving a path of destruction, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 37 people had been killed as a sprawling storm barreled across the nation’s midsection toward the East Coast.

The dramatic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters.

This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors highlights the destruction caused by the damaging weather.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 17
What to know about ferocious storms moving east after spawni...
WorldMar. 17
Crocodile attacks in Indonesia are on the rise. It's left re...
WorldMar. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina GP Motorcycle Racing
WorldMar. 16
As AI nurses reshape hospital care, human nurses are pushing...
Related
The Latest: March Madness brackets set to be revealed on Selection Sunday
WorldMar. 16
The Latest: March Madness brackets set to be revealed on Selection Sunday
Browns QB Deshaun Watson and longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais get engaged
WorldMar. 16
Browns QB Deshaun Watson and longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais get engaged
What to know about El Salvador's mega-prison after Trump sent hundreds of immigrants there
WorldMar. 16
What to know about El Salvador's mega-prison after Trump sent hundreds of immigrants there
Netanyahu says he will seek to dismiss the head of Israel's internal security service
WorldMar. 16
Netanyahu says he will seek to dismiss the head of Israel's internal security service
Trump administration deports hundreds of migrants even as judge orders that removals be stopped
WorldMar. 16
Trump administration deports hundreds of migrants even as judge orders that removals be stopped
‘Novocaine’ leads numbingly slow weekend at domestic box office
WorldMar. 16
‘Novocaine’ leads numbingly slow weekend at domestic box office
Trump and Putin will speak this week on Russia-Ukraine war, US envoy says
WorldMar. 16
Trump and Putin will speak this week on Russia-Ukraine war, US envoy says
Trump has ordered airstrikes against rebels in Yemen. Here's why
WorldMar. 16
Trump has ordered airstrikes against rebels in Yemen. Here's why
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy