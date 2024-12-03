All sections
AP PHOTOS: Wrathful deities are invoked in a Tibetan Buddhist dance in a monastery in north India

BAIJNATH, India (AP) — Wearing colorful robes and fearsome masks, the monks high stepped and spun around around the sandstone courtyard to the sound of drums, cymbals and long horns. Behind them towered the wrathful Buddhist diety Mahakala with his crown of skulls, carrying a bowl of blood and the legendary weapon Vajra.

ASHWINI BHATIA, Associated Press
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism walk with ceremonial drums in a procession at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A statue of Mahakala, a wrathful Buddhist deity, is wheeled out as monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism perform a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism hold ceremonial horns while waiting to accompany a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wears a ceremonial mask representing the god Mahakala while he makes an entrance for a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wears a mask representing the god Mahakala as he performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wear skeleton costumes as they perform a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism pray before a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wear skeleton costumes as they perform a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wears a mask as he performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism stand on a balcony as they beat cymbals during a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wear masks representing the god Mahakala and mythical animals step out to perform a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Devotees pray as a statue of the Tibetan Buddhist god Mahakala is wheeled around a courtyard at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wears a mask representing the god Mahakala as he performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism blow ceremonial horns during a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism blow ceremonial horns during a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wears a mask representing a mythical animal deity as he performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wear masks representing the god Mahakala as they perform a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism has a wrathful deity embroidered on his costume as he performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Novice monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism watch a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism hold ceremonial offerings during a ritual prayer at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A monk belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism wears a mask representing a mythical animal deity as he performs a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A dog rolls on the floor as monks belonging to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism perform a ritual dance called Cham at the Palpung Sherabling monastery near Baijnath, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
The cham dance is performed in this monastery in the Himalayas the day before the Tibetan new year, known as Losar, evoking Mahakala to remove obstacles and cleanse the place of negative energy.

Palpung Sherabling is a branch of a monastery founded in the 18th century in eastern Tibet. It’s situated near the north Indian town of Baijnath in Himachal Pradesh, and belongs to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism. Some of its monks come from exiled Tibetan families, while others are from nearby Indian hill towns and other places in the Himalayas.

A row of monks sat in a corner of the gallery, setting the beat with ritual instruments. When they paused, the chatter of house sparrows filled the courtyard. There were dozens nesting in the eaves and gaps of the building, which houses hundreds of monks.

Dancers emerged from behind a printed yellow curtain, often two at a time, representing Mahakala, or mythical creatures in the shape of dragons, birds, animals, and human skeletons. Each creature followed its own rhythm — some lively and expressive, others measured and stately.

In the middle of the courtyard there was a shrine-like structure, containing a large mask-like representation of Mahakala, which the monks had sculpted out of barley flour mixed with butter. At the end of the dance, the whole structure was carried outside to be ritually burnt.

The faithful believe that the fire burns away all that is obstructive and evil, entrapped by the Mahakala sculpture.

