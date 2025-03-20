All sections
WorldMarch 20, 2025

AP source: New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap election on Sunday

TORONTO (AP) — New Canadian Prime Minister

ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media during a press conference at Canada House in London on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media during a press conference at Canada House in London on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool)
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call an snap election on Sunday, a Canadian government official familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly said the vote is expected to take place on April 28. The official says Carney will go to the governor-general on Sunday and request to dissolve Parliament. The governor-general holds a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of Canada's head of state, King Charles III.

Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday as the country faces a trade war brought by U.S. President Donald Trump and threats of annexation.

Carney, 60, replaced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in power until the center-left Liberal Party elected a new leader.

The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared economic war. He has repeatedly said Canada should become the 51st state of the U.S. Now the party and its new leader could come out on top.

Carney has not had a phone call yet with Trump despite being sworn in last Friday. He ha s said he’s ready to meet with Trump if he shows respect for Canadian sovereignty.

