AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:18 a.m. EST

A 2,500th 3-pointer, a triple-double, Bronny's basket give LeBron James another memorable MSG game

NEW YORK (AP) — A 2,500th 3-pointer for his career and his 10th triple-double this season. Not a bad 31st trip to Madison Square Garden for LeBron James. Pretty good first one for Bronny James, too. LeBron did it all in his favorite place to play Saturday night, finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks. James improved to 23-8 at MSG, where his son had never been before Saturday. Bronny got in late in the game and made a left-handed layup on his only shot attempt.

Straka has late surge to regain Pebble Beach lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The highlight of the day was the Pebble weather with its cold, whipping wind and occasional rain. Straka hit a shot on the beach that started a string of bogeys. He recovered with four birdies on the last five holes for a 70. McIlroy was practically flawless playing bogey-free in the wind for a 65. Lowry also had a 65. The leading players include Justin Rose. All were part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley waves players off court after testy finish against rival Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt during pregame, exchanging pleasantries, patting each other on the back. An afternoon of chirping and a late headbutt sent the coaches in opposite directions by the time the rivalry game was over. Frustrated with Arizona’s constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State’s players off the floor following the Wildcats’ 81-72 road win to prevent any further escalation. Tension of the rivalry game spilled over with 30 seconds left when Arizona State's B.J. Freeman headbutted Arizona's Caleb Love. Both players were ejected following a review and Hurley sent his players up the tunnel instead of shaking hands when the game ended.

3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens' Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Banner reports that three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct. The paper says nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have now shared accounts with the Banner. In its initial report Thursday on this matter, the Banner said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker said Thursday he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

Jets-Capitals midseason showdown of the top teams in the NHL lives up to that billing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A midseason showdown between the top two teams in the NHL lived up to that billing as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime. The game had everything, from Alex Ovechkin’s 877th career goal being one of nine combined to big saves at either end. If they manage to make it through the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, it showed how electric a potential Stanley Cup Final between the Capitals and Jets might be. Players noticed a different intensity level given the caliber of the teams involved.

Ohtani's return to pitching could come in May for World Series champion Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in May sounds “about right.” That's according to manager Dave Roberts, who spoke at the team's annual fan fest. Roberts made it clear Ohtani won't pitch in the season-opening Japan Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19. The two-way superstar hasn't pitched in the majors since August 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander had surgery on his left shoulder in November. Ohtani says his rehab is on schedule, but he won't know his status until he throws his first bullpen session.

Pelicans say Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles tendon and his season is over

Dejounte Murray’s season is over, with the New Orleans Pelicans confirming Saturday that the standout guard tore his right Achilles tendon and now faces a lengthy rehab process. It’s the latest blow in an injury-dominated season for the Pelicans, who came into the year hoping a star trio of Murray, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be able to lead them back to the playoffs. Those three players were never on the court at the same time this season.

Bill Self goes for comic relief after No. 11 Kansas blows biggest lead in loss in program history

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is going for comic relief after the biggest blown lead in a loss in the storied program's history. Self joked that the oranges Baylor provided at halftime were the reason for the Bears' rally from 21 points down late in the first half of an 81-70 victory. The stunning reversal topped the 20-point lead Kansas blew to Arizona, which was No. 1, at famed Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 27, 2003. Kansas' biggest lead was 38-17, and the margin was 40-21 at halftime. But Baylor had runs of 26-6 and 26-7 as part of a 60-point second half.

Solo Ball's big night helps No. 25 UConn win 77-69 at No. 9 Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Solo Ball scored a career-high 25 points while shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range as No. 25 UConn never trailed in a 77-69 victory over No. 9 Marquette on Saturday. Ball’s seven 3-pointers matched a career high. The loss dropped Marquette (18-4, 9-2) a game behind No. 15 St. John’s in the Big East standings. St. John’s edged Providence 68-66 earlier Saturday. UConn committed a season-high 25 turnovers but shot a season-best 59.5% (25 of 42) overall and 63.2 (12 of 19) from 3-point range.

Baseball greats, executives, family, fans and friends remember late Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — From Dusty Baker, Tony La Russa and Joe Torre to ex-teammates Jose Canseco, Carney Lansford, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Stewart and Dave Winfield, and home run king Barry Bonds, nearly 3,000 people made their way through steady Bay Area rain to honor Rickey Henderson. The one-of-a-kind Hall of Famer died Dec. 20 at age 65 shortly before his Christmas birthday. MC Hammer and wife Stephanie performed the Oakland rapper’s tune “Goin’ up Yonder” in a celebration of Henderson's life at the arena next door to the Oakland Coliseum.