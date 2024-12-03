AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:22 p.m. EST

14 from figure skating community killed in plane crash, six of them from Boston club

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Two young figure skaters, two of their parents and two highly-regarded Russian figure skating coaches were among those killed after an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River. Doug Zeghibe, the chief executive at the Skating Club of Boston, said Thursday that skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were among those killed, along with coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. U.S. Figure Skating previously confirmed that several skaters, coaches and family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the national championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

World champion Russian skaters on American Airlines jet built a new life as coaches in the US

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The two Russian figure skating coaches killed in the American Airlines crash were two-time Olympians and former world champions in the pairs event. They were also a married couple with a son who finished fourth last week at the U.S. national championships in Wichita, Kansas. Their son was not on the same flight. Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov won a world championship title together in pairs skating in 1994 and narrowly missed out on Olympic medals that year at the Lillehammer Games before moving to the U.S. and coaching generations of young skaters in New England. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the pair had been on board the plane.

NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker's behavior

BALTIMORE (AP) — An NFL spokesman says the league will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The paper said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and management from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”

Teens from a Boston skating club, their mothers, and coaches among passengers killed in air crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River included athletes returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and their Russian coaches. U.S. Figure Skating said Thursday that several skaters, coaches and their family members were on the flight after attending a development camp that followed the championships that wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight Wednesday and three soldiers aboard the training flight on the Blackhawk helicopter. The Kremlin confirms coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on the plane. It's believed there were no survivors.

Emotions pour from tight-knit skating community following DC plane crash carrying athletes, coaches

The tight-knit figure skating community was rocked when an American Airlines flight carrying athletes, parents and coaches from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. Sixty passengers and four crew members on the flight along with three soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter are presumed dead. Among those killed were young skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, all of them representing the prestigious Skating Club of Boston.

Unusual betting patterns surrounding play of Terry Rozier in 2023 game with Charlotte investigated

MIAMI (AP) — Unusual betting patterns surrounding the play of then-Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in a game nearly two years ago are now under investigation by federal prosecutors, part of the same probe that led to the lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, the NBA confirmed Thursday. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation, noting that Rozier — who played for the Hornets on the date in question, and now plays for the Miami Heat — has not been charged with a crime, nor has he been accused of wrongdoing. The NBA said it looked into the matter at the time and did not find that any league rules were broken.

Eagles are the new America's Team going into the Super Bowl against the Chiefs

Move over, Dallas Cowboys. There’s a new and unlikely America’s Team in the NFL — at least for the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles have become the popular choice among many football fans who want to see the Kansas City Chiefs lose for various reasons. Despite a fan base known for its obnoxious, unruly behavior and a coach who gets under the skin of many opponents, the Eagles are the last hope for the anti-Chiefs crowd. A young man wearing a midnight green No. 26 Saquon Barkley jersey was greeted with “Go Birds!” chants as he walked through a theme park in Orlando two days after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders.

Nashville bids for WNBA franchise with Candace Parker and Peyton Manning among investors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chairman of the NHL’s Nashville Predators and his wife want to bring the WNBA to Music City and have teamed up with a star-filled investor group including Candace Parker, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and entertainers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The group led by Bill Haslam, who is a former Tennessee governor, submitted its bid to the WNBA on Thursday for a franchise that would start playing in 2028. The team also would be named the Tennessee Summitt in honor of late University of Tennessee coach women's coach Pat Summitt. Haslam said they see how women’s professional sports is emerging worldwide with a “void” in Tennessee.

Caitlin Clark and Fever will play exhibition against Brazilian National Team at Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be playing the Brazilian National Team this WNBA preseason at the University of Iowa. The Fever announced the addition to their preseason schedule Thursday. The game on May 4 will allow Clark to play as a pro at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she starred in college on her way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA last spring. Iowa is retiring Clark’s No. 22 on Sunday in honor of her finishing her college career as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history.

Wisconsin's Fourqurean files injunction saying Division II years shouldn't count against eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.