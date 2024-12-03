AP Technology SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST

Microsoft founder Bill Gates explores the making of his internal operating system in new memoir

As he prepares to turn 70 later this year, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is retracing his journey from an insouciant, impertinent and often misunderstood kid who grew up to become a polarizing technology titan before morphing into an influential philanthropist. In the new book “Source Code,” Gates explores how his childhood quirks, upbringing, friendships and experiences coalesced into shaping his own internal operating system. Along the way, he dissects his brain’s unusual wiring, delves into the emotional trauma of his best friend dying while they were both in high school, and revisits the birth of Microsoft. Gates discussed his past in during an interview with The Associated Press.

Bill Gates shares his thoughts on vaccine backlash, Intel's woes and Google's antitrust battle

Although Microsoft founder Bill Gates sat down for an interview with The Associated Press to discuss his new memoir, “Source Code: My Beginnings,” he also shared his views on a variety of other topics, including vaccine conspiracy views about him, his thoughts on the struggles of longtime computer chipmaker Intel and his take on the antitrust challenges facing Google. He told the AP he is befuddled but not worried about the backlash against vaccines in the U.S., has his doubts about Intel's ability to bounce back after losing its longtime leadership in microprocessers and sees the antitrust case against Google as an almost inevitable consequence of its success.

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — It's a mix of art gallery, science exhibit and a 21st century funhouse. Paradox Museum Miami is taking guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared to the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot museum opened in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in 2022 and features more than 70 mind-boggling exhibits. The Miami museum is one of more than a dozen locations worldwide and now includes locations in Las Vegas and New Jersey. Many of the exhibits recall old carnival funhouses, like the mirror maze, the spinning tunnel and the upside-down room. But the catch is, visitors are explained the math and science behind each illusion.

Google makes its appeal to overturn jury verdict branding the Play Store as illegal monopoly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google went to appeals court Monday in an attempt to convince a three-judge panel to overturn a jury’s verdict declaring its app store for Android smartphones as an illegal monopoly and block the penalties imposed by a federal judge to stop the misbehavior. Video game maker Epic Games, which brought the case alleging Google’s Play Store has been abusing its stranglehold over the Android app market, countered with arguments outlining why both the verdict and punishment should be affirmed to foster more innovation and lower prices. The three-judge panel that listened to both sides in San Francisco's Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals isn't expected to rule for several more months.

Trump's tariff threat sends crypto prices falling, including his own meme coin

Cryptocurrency prices took a hit from the prospect of a trade war between the U.S. and its major trading partners, with some well-known digital assets and President Donald Trump’s own meme coin taking big hits. The price of bitcoin started falling from about $105,000 shortly after Trump announced plans Saturday to start putting large tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency fell to about $92,000 Sunday night before rebounding back over $100,000 Monday afternoon following Trump announcement of a pause on the tariffs on Mexican goods.

Canada's most populous province to pause retaliatory measures as US puts tariffs on hold

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, says he will pause all retaliatory measures against the United States after news broke that the threat of tariffs has been put on hold for a month. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier Monday that he’s ripping up a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada. Ford had also said that he was also banning American companies from provincial contracts.

SoftBank and OpenAI set up joint company to push artificial intelligence services

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group and OpenAI are stepping up their partnership in artificial intelligence, setting up a 50-50 held company called SB OpenAI Japan. SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son and OpenAI Chief Sam Altman appeared together at an event in Tokyo on Monday. Son said AI service Cristal will first roll out in the SoftBank Group companies, which include Arm, a semiconductor and software company, and PayPay, an electronic payment service. SoftBank said it plans to spend $3 billion a year to integrate Cristal across its companies.

Trump administration's data deletions set off 'a mad scramble,' researcher says

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers across the country are in “a mad scramble” to sort out what public data the Trump administration has deleted from government websites. Late last week, federal agencies took down scores of government webpages as staffers hurried to comply with President Donald Trump’s order rolling back protections for transgender people. The order required the removal of “gender ideology” language from websites, contracts and emails. Some of the websites that came down late last week are back online. But data analysts say it’s often not clear exactly what was removed or changed. And some datasets remain inaccessible to the public.

Investors are betting Musk and Tesla will make a fortune under Trump even as threats mount

NEW YORK (AP) — For Elon Musk fans, it’s the half-trillion dollar bet. The stock market value of Tesla has surged by that much since Donald Trump’s election, and kept climbing last week even as the electric car maker reported disappointed financial results for last year. The president has promised to cut regulations that Tesla says hobbles its ability to innovate. But Trump has also vowed to end federal subsidies for EV buyers among other plans that would hurt Tesla's profits. That includes launching a trade war with China, Canada and Mexico. But investors are betting that Trump does more to help Tesla than damage it in the long run.

Apple's iPhone sales during the holiday season slipped despite a highly anticipated AI rollout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple on Thursday disclosed its iPhone sales dipped slightly during the holiday-season quarter, signaling a sluggish start to the trendsetting company’s effort to catch up to the rest of Big Tech in the race to bring artificial intelligence to the masses. The iPhone’s roughly 1% drop in revenue from the previous year’s October-December period wasn’t entirely unexpected, given the first software update enabling the device’s AI features didn’t arrive until just before Halloween, and the technology still isn’t available in many markets outside the U.S. Despite the iPhone's weakening sales, Apple's stock price climbed in extended trading after Apple CEO Tim Cook made a series of encouraging remarks about the future.