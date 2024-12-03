AP Technology SummaryBrief at 6:12 p.m. EST

Apple's iPhone sales during the holiday season slipped despite a highly anticipated AI rollout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple on Thursday disclosed its iPhone sales dipped slightly during the holiday-season quarter, signaling a sluggish start to the trendsetting company’s effort to catch up to the rest of Big Tech in the race to bring artificial intelligence to the masses. The iPhone’s roughly 1% drop in revenue from the previous year’s October-December period wasn’t entirely unexpected, given the first software update enabling the device’s AI features didn’t arrive until just before Halloween, and the technology still isn’t available in many markets outside the U.S. Despite the iPhone's weakening sales, Apple's stock price climbed in extended trading after Apple CEO Tim Cook made a series of encouraging remarks about the future.

Meta agrees to pay $25 million to settle lawsuit from Trump after Jan. 6 suspension

WASHINGTON (AP) — Meta has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the company after it suspended his accounts following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. That's according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the settlement. It’s the latest instance of a large corporation settling litigation with the president, who has threatened retribution on his critics and rivals. And it comes as Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have joined other large technology companies in trying to ingratiate themselves with the new administration. Two people said that terms of the agreement include $22 million going to Trump’s future presidential library.

Justice Department sues to block $14 billion Juniper buyout by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

U.S. government regulators sued to block Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $14 billion acquisition of rival Juniper Networks on Thursday, saying the combination would eliminate competition, raise prices and reduce innovation. The Justice Department’s complaint alleges that Hewlett Packer Enterprise, under increased competitive pressure from the fast-rising Juniper, was forced to discount products and services and invest more in its own innovation, eventually leading the company to simply buy its rival. The Justice Department’s intervention comes as somewhat of a surprise. Most experts predicted a second Trump administration to ease up on antitrust enforcement and be more receptive to mergers than the previous administration.

Did DeepSeek copy ChatGPT to make new AI chatbot? Trump adviser thinks so

Did the upstart Chinese tech company DeepSeek copy ChatGPT to make the artificial intelligence technology that shook Wall Street this week? That’s what ChatGPT maker OpenAI is suggesting, along with U.S. President Donald Trump’s top AI adviser. Neither has disclosed specific evidence of intellectual property theft but the comments could fuel a reexamination of some of the assumptions that led to a panic in the U.S. over DeepSeek’s advancements. OpenAI said in a statement that China-based companies “are constantly trying to distill the models of leading U.S. AI companies” but didn’t call out DeepSeek specifically. DeepSeek didn't return a request for comment.

US cybersecurity agency's future role in elections remains murky under the Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s cybersecurity agency has played a critical role in helping states shore up the defenses of their voting systems, but its election mission appears uncertain amid sustained criticism from Republicans and key figures in the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has yet to name anyone to lead the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. And for the first time since the agency was formed, there are no plans for anyone in its leadership to address the annual gathering of the nation’s secretaries of state, beginning Thursday in Washington. Trump’s allies remain angry over its efforts to counter misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon sues state agency to block release of company records to Bezos-owned Washington Post

Amazon is suing an agency in Washington state to prevent the release of some company materials to The Washington Post. That's the newspaper owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Amazon asked a King County Superior Court judge this week to block the release of documents that include “trade secrets” about a company initiative to provide internet through satellites in space. The lawsuit says the records were collected by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries during four investigations of a company facility near Seattle. The lawsuit says The Post requested copies of the agency’s documents through a public records request, but does not say what state investigators found. A Post spokesperson declined to comment.

Italy blocks access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek to protect users' data

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s data protection authority has blocked use of Chinese tech startup DeepSeek’s AI application to protect Italians’ data and announced an investigation into the companies behind the chatbot. The authority expressed dissatisfaction on Thursday with DeepSeek’s response to its initial query to DeepSeek about the types of information used to train its AI system, whether personal data is collected, and if so, how users are notified. It said DeepSeek had declared that it does not operate in Italy and is not subject to European law — which the authority contested. DeepSeek’s new chatbot has raised the takes in the AI technology race, rattling markets and catching up with American generative AI leaders at a fraction of the cost.

DeepSeek says it built its chatbot cheap. What does that mean for AI's energy needs and the climate?

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek stunned markets and AI experts with its claim that it built its immensely popular chatbot at a fraction of the cost of those made by American tech titans. That immediately called into question the billions of dollars U.S. tech companies are spending on a massive expansion of energy-hungry data centers they say are needed to unlock the next wave of artificial intelligence. Could this new AI mean the world will need significantly less energy for this technology than everyone thinks? The answer has profound implications for the climate crisis. Artificial intelligence uses massive amounts of energy, much of it from the burning of fossil fuels which causes climate change.

General purpose AI could lead to array of new risks, experts say in report ahead of AI summit

LONDON (AP) — A new report says advanced artificial intelligence systems have the potential to create extreme new risks, such as fueling widespread job losses, enabling terrorism or running amok. The international report released Wednesday catalogs the range of dangers posed by the technology. It was being released ahead of a major AI summit in Paris next month. The paper is backed by 30 countries including the U.S. and China, even as the two countries battle over AI supremacy. The study's lead author says the report is a “synthesis” of existing research intended to help guide officials working on drawing up guardrails for the rapidly advancing technology.

Microsoft reports 10% quarterly profit growth as it works to show AI investments paying off

Microsoft said Wednesday that its profit for the October-December quarter grew 10% from the same time last year as it works to capitalize on the huge amounts of money it has spent to advance its artificial intelligence technology. The company reported net income for the quarter of $24.1 billion, or $3.23 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $3.11 per share. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $69.6 billion in the quarter, up 12% from the previous year, also beating expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet Research expected Microsoft to generate revenue of $68.87 billion, and currently project revenue of $69.81 billion for the January-March quarter.