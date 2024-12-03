AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Winging it for the Super Bowl? Broccoli might be a cheaper party snack this year

The cost of hosting a Super Bowl party is expected to barely budge this year, with an average increase of about 10 cents from the previous year. But economists with the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute say not all snacks are created equal and consumers will have to pay close attention to prices if they don't want to break the bank. They found a surprising spread in prices for popular game-day ingredients and prepared foods. Celery and broccoli are the best dipping choices since they cost less this year. Salsa and nacho cheese are holding steady, but the same can't be said for avocados. Can't go without guacamole? Save money by making it yourself.

A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores 7 seconds into a game against Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — After seven seconds: Chicago 1, Florida 0. Just like that, Landon Slaggert got himself a piece of Blackhawks history. Slaggert scored seven seconds into Chicago’s game at the Panthers on Saturday. It was the fastest goal to start a game ever for the Blackhawks, according to the NHL record book. Only seven regular-season goals have been scored more quickly in NHL history, the most recent of those being a goal six seconds into a game by Vancouver’s Alexandre Burrows in what became a 5-2 loss to Detroit on March 16, 2013. There have been four goals scored five seconds into games.

Pelicans say Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles tendon and his season is over

Dejounte Murray’s season is over, with the New Orleans Pelicans confirming Saturday that the standout guard tore his right Achilles tendon and now faces a lengthy rehab process. It’s the latest blow in an injury-dominated season for the Pelicans, who came into the year hoping a star trio of Murray, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be able to lead them back to the playoffs. Those three players were never on the court at the same time this season.

Pope Francis stumbles while walking into Jubilee audience at the Vatican as his walking stick snaps

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has tripped while entering the Vatican auditorium for an audience Saturday after the handle of his walking stick snapped, but he avoided falling. The 88-year-old pope often has to use a wheelchair or a cane because of bad knees, and he has fallen twice in the past two months. After Saturday’s slight stumble, two aides helped him to his chair on the stage and the audience proceeded without incident. After he recovered someone in the audience shouted “Viva il Papa” and the audience applauded. Earlier in January, Francis fell and hurt his right arm, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

Tie-dye and dancing bears: Grammy weekend begins with Grateful Dead honored as Persons of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grateful Dead kicked off Grammy weekend being honored as MusiCares Persons of the Year. Guitarist Bob Weir and drummer Mickey Hart were on hand as other artists took turns performing the legendary jam band's songs during a 2 1/2-hour show in Los Angeles on Friday night. Among the artists tackling such songs as “Truckin,'” “One More Saturday Night" and “Ramble On Rose” were Grammy nominees Noah Kahan and Sierra Ferrell, John Mayer, Sammy Hagar, Dwight Yoakam, Norah Jones and Maren Morris. Some in the typically black-tie crowd dressed in tie-dye clothing and the band's well-known dancing bears posed for photos during cocktails.

CBS agrees to hand over '60 Minutes' Harris interview transcripts to FCC

CBS says it will turn over unedited transcripts of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission. The network said Friday it was compelled to do so by Brendan Carr, President Donald Trump's appointee to lead the FCC. Trump has complained that Harris' interview with his election opponent was deceptively edited to make her look good, filing a $10 billion lawsuit and continuing with the case despite winning the election. The FCC probe is running parallel with the lawsuit, despite published reports that Trump's lawyers are engaged in potential settlement discussions with CBS News' corporate parent, Paramount.

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, best known for his roles in “Mad Men” and more recently “Fargo” and “Landman,” was honored as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Hamm will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Friday night. Afterwards, Hamm will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, “101 Damnations.” Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in existence, gives out the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

‘Atropia' and ‘Twinless’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The war satire “Atropia” about actors in a military role-playing facility won the grand jury prize in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. dramatic competition, while the Dylan O’Brien movie “Twinless” got the coveted audience award. Juries and programmers for the 41st edition of the independent film festival announced the major prizewinners Friday in Park City, Utah. Other grand jury prizes went to “Seeds,” “Cutting Through the Rocks” and “Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears).” Audience awards were given to “André is an Idiot,” “Prime Minister” and “DJ Ahmet.” Mstyslav Chernov also won a directing prize for “2000 Meters to Andriivka.”

Former 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd exits NBC News after nearly two decades

Former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd is leaving NBC News after nearly two decades at the network. He joined NBC as political director in 2007, and was led “Meet the Press” from 2014 to 2023, giving him one of the most high-profile media jobs in Washington. As such, he occasionally drew barbs from President Donald Trump and his supporters. Todd said he'll continue to host his podcast after leaving NBC and has some other projects in the works. He offered no details in a memo to his colleagues on Friday, his last day at the network.