AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST

Trump says he's given advisers instructions for Iran to be 'obliterated' if it assassinates him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him. Trump adds that "there won’t be anything left” if Iran kills him. He made the remarks in an exchange with reporters Tuesday while signing an executive order calling for the U.S. government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran. Federal authorities have been tracking Iranian threats against Trump and other administration officials for years. The Justice Department announced in November that an Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election had been thwarted. Trump ordered the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and a philanthropist, dies at 88

PARIS (AP) — The Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, has died. Karim Al-Hussaini became the Aga Khan at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate when his grandfather passed over his father as his successor. He poured a material empire built tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries. His Aga Khan Development Network said the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died Tuesday in Portugal surrounded by his family. He was 88. The network said his successor would be announced later.

Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'

Tiger Woods says his mother, Kultida, has died. Woods did not give details on the Tuesday morning death of his 80-year-old mother. He describes her as a force of nature who was quick with the needle. Kultida Woods was born in Thailand and met Earl Woods when he was stationed there while serving in the Army. She was an often overlooked influence in the development of Woods as one of golf's greatest players. She was last seen at his indoor TGL match last week. Woods wore a red shirt Sunday because his mother told him it was his power color.

Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. He'll be the first sitting president to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. He'll be the first sitting president to do so. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, says the organization has had staff on the ground for days to prepare for Trump's visit. Trump is also scheduled to sit for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier as part of the network’s pre-show programming, which will be taped from Florida before the game. Trump has not said whether he's supporting the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, but he posted congratulations to the Chiefs after their AFC Championship win last month.

The Oregon Zoo welcomes a new baby elephant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Zoo in Portland has welcomed a new baby elephant. Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu gave birth at the zoo last weekend after 20 months of pregnancy. The zoo says the calf appeared to be a 200-pound female. But staff are giving the pair time to bond before conducting a first checkup to confirm its weight and sex. Steve Lefave oversees the zoo's elephant program. He says it might be a while before the baby is ready for visitors. He said the staff wants to make sure the calf continues to do well, and that the mother is calm with people around.

Despite Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar, ratings for the Grammys fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ratings for the Grammy Awards dipped from last year, despite the nail-biting tension of whether Beyoncé would win album of the year and a surprise appearance by The Weeknd. Sunday night’s broadcast on CBS was seen by 15.4 million viewers according to Nielsen. That represents a decline from 2024, which was seen by 16.9 million, a 34% increase from the year before. The numbers this year only account for viewers on CBS. The show was also available to stream by those who purchased the Paramount+ With Showtime package. The three-hour-plus show — with Trevor Noah once again hosting — took place in a Los Angeles still reeling from wildfires.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin mimics the moon's gravity for NASA experiments during spaceflight

Jeff Bezos' rocket company has given NASA a brief taste of the moon's gravity without straying too far from home. Blue Origin launched the lunar technology experiments to the edge of space Tuesday from West Texas. Most of the 29 tests were sponsored by NASA. The space agency says it wants to test equipment on short flights to weed out any problems before sending them to the moon. The experiments included ways to keep lunar dust off future moonwalkers' spacesuits and tools. The gravity of the moon is one-sixth that of Earth.

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — It's a mix of art gallery, science exhibit and a 21st century funhouse. Paradox Museum Miami is taking guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared to the age of Instagram. The 11,000-square-foot museum opened in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in 2022 and features more than 70 mind-boggling exhibits. The Miami museum is one of more than a dozen locations worldwide and now includes locations in Las Vegas and New Jersey. Many of the exhibits recall old carnival funhouses, like the mirror maze, the spinning tunnel and the upside-down room. But the catch is, visitors are explained the math and science behind each illusion.

A North Carolina wildlife crossing will save people. Can it save the last wild red wolves too?

ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Red wolves once ranged far and wide across the U.S., helping them earn the nickname “America's wolf.” But there are now thought to be fewer than 20 left in the wild. And in North Carolina, the only place where the animals roam free, motorists are the biggest threat to their survival. For decades, conservationists have pushed for changes to U.S. 64, a busy two-lane highway that runs straight through the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. They may finally be getting their wish with federal funding that backs small underpasses to steer wolves and other animals below the highway. Wildlife crossings have surged around the world in the past two decades, but the one in North Carolina is a little different because it seeks to save a critically endangered species.