AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EST

Woman's lawsuits say sci-fi author Neil Gaiman repeatedly sexually assaulted her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman from New Zealand says in lawsuits that British author Neil Gaiman sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she worked as a babysitter and nanny for him and his wife. Scarlett Pavlovich filed the lawsuits in federal court in Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York. The lawsuits accuse Gaiman’s wife, Amanda Palmer, of introducing Pavlovich to Gaiman as the couple's babysitter in 2022 even though she knew he would sexually assault her. Online court records don't list an attorney for Gaiman but earlier this year he denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly as Pavlovich has done.

Umpire Pat Hoberg fired by MLB for sharing sports gambling accounts with friend who bet on baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Pat Hoberg was fired by Major League Baseball for sharing his legal sports gambling accounts with a friend who bet on baseball games and for intentionally deleting electronic messages pertinent to the league’s investigation. MLB opened the investigation last February when it was brought to its attention by the sportsbook, and Hoberg did not umpire last season. While MLB said the investigation did not uncover evidence Hoberg personally bet on baseball or manipulated games, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill recommended on May 24 that Hoberg be fired. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday he upheld Hill’s decision. Among the highest-rated umpires at judging the strike zone, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement no earlier than 2026 spring training.

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — It's a mix of art gallery, science exhibit and a 21st century funhouse. Paradox Museum Miami is taking guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared to the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot museum opened in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in 2022 and features more than 70 mind-boggling exhibits. The Miami museum is one of more than a dozen locations worldwide and now includes locations in Las Vegas and New Jersey. Many of the exhibits recall old carnival funhouses, like the mirror maze, the spinning tunnel and the upside-down room. But the catch is, visitors are explained the math and science behind each illusion.

A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction could become most expensive music instrument ever sold

NEW YORK (AP) — A violin made by the famed Antonio Stradivari in 1714 has the potential to become the most expensive musical instrument ever sold when it goes up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York. The auction house is estimating the value of the “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” at $12 million to $18 million. If it sells Friday at the top end of that range, it could best the $15.9 million paid in 2011 for another Stradivarius, the “Lady Blunt," which Guinness World Records lists as the most expensive instrument ever sold at auction. The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius is named after two of its famed owners, violin virtuosos Joseph Joachim and Si-Hon Ma.

A$AP Rocky accuser ends a long slog on the witness stand and lashes out at 'annoying' defense lawyer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former friend who alleges rapper A$AP Rocky fired a gun at him in 2021 testified that no one involved in the incident gave him any indication the firearm might be fake until the day the trial started two weeks ago. The hip-hop star's lawyers contend that the gun he fired on the ex-friend known as A$AP Relli was a starter pistol that only shoots blanks. Relli testified that despite text messages confronting Rocky and others who were there about shots fired at him, no one told him it was just a prop gun. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requests to be traded so he can have chance at Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns with the hope of better positioning himself to play in a Super Bowl. That's according to a statement he sent to media outlets. The Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record and general manager Andrew Berry said last week that he would not trade Garrett. Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

Controlling owner Josh Harris says the Washington Commanders name is not changing

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris says the team name is not changing. Harris said the name is here to stay after inheriting it when he and his group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder in 2023. Harris said the name has come to mean something and has been embraced by staff and fans. Harris, who grew up as a Washington football fan, had previously said upon taking over that the team would not be going back to its old name that Snyder dropped in 2020.

'I felt disrespected' Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss

MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has testified at Luis Rubiales’ trial in Madrid that she did not consent to being kissed by the country’s former top soccer official after winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him after the incident in Sydney. The 47-year-old has denied the charges but was forced to resign and banned by FIFA for three years. The trial in Madrid's High Court is expected to last at least 10 days. Court officials say Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty.

WWE continues to expand its social media reach with Royal Rumble

NEW YORK (AP) — WWE continues to expand its social media reach as its successful blend of wrestling and celebrities took center stage at its Royal Rumble premium live event over the weekend. The sports entertainment company said Monday that this year’s Royal Rumble set a record for most social video views in the event’s history. Wrestler Bron Breakker spearing popular streamer IShowSpeed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all-time, with more than 300 million social views in less than 24 hours.

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, star of the popular drama 'Meteor Garden,' dies at age 48

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Barbie Hsu, a Taiwanese actress who starred in the popular TV drama “Meteor Garden” that once swept across Asia, has died after contracting pneumonia triggered by the flu. She was 48. Hsu, better known as “Da S” which means “Big S,” caught the flu while visiting Japan with her family during Lunar New Year, according to her younger sister, Dee Hsu, also a famed TV host. The news of Barbie Hsu's sudden death shocked audiences in Taiwan and China, where many had watched her shows since the beginning of her career.