AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:22 a.m. EST

Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for narrating an audiobook of his Sunday school lessons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has won a posthumous Grammy award. Carter died in December at age 100. Prior to his death, Cater was nominated in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” recordings from his final Sunday school lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. If he won before his death, he would’ve become the oldest Grammy award winner in history. Currently, the oldest person to win a Grammy was 97-year-old Pinetop Perkins in 2011. Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter’s grandson, received the award on his behalf.

Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones. This year's show comes against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires. There was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others. So did swingy and embellished metallics, including Kacey Musgraves gold skirt worn with a white muscle T-shirt. Sierra Ferrell collected multiple awards wearing a huge white dress evoking a fashion fearless bride. It's the work of Jeffrey Kelly Designs.

American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — America’s national bird, the bald eagle, is having a moment. The eagles find themselves in a sort of environmental updraft since the early 2000’s when the federal government took the thriving birds off its endangered species list, with more states following suit, and culturally, too, they’re soaring. In December, Joe Biden signed legislation making the raptor the country’s national bird This month, New Jersey became the latest state to delist the bald eagle as endangered. And to the chagrin or elation of football fans depending on rooting interests, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl.

Fans at Raptors game continue trend of booing US national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fans at a Toronto Raptors game have continued an emerging trend of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada. Fans of the NBA’s lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem Sunday after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. Those instances happened hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality. Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada. U.S. national anthem boos in Canada are rare, but not unheard of especially when tied to world events.

Kate, Princess of Wales, to curtail publicizing her wardrobe choices

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales wants people to focus on her work not her wardrobe. The Sunday Times reported that Kensington Palace is going to cut back on naming the luxury labels Kate wears. Kate, who is married to Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, is admired for her elegant style and is often dressed by fashion’s fanciest brands. Names of designers punctuate coverage of her royal outings: Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham. The newspaper reports that Kate was frustrated that too much attention was being paid to her attire and not to the important issues she’s highlighting.

United Airlines flight evacuated after engine sparks fire on wing during takeoff at Houston airport

HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers were evacuated via slides and stairs from a jetliner at Houston’s main airport after an engine problem during takeoff caused smoke and fire on the right wing. The Federal Aviation Administration says United Airlines flight 1382 to New York City was halted while still on the runway shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. There were no injuries. The FAA says the takeoff was stopped after the Airbus A319 “received an indication about one engine." KPRC-TV obtained a passenger’s video of orange flames and smoke spewing from the wing as it sped down the runway. A passenger can be heard saying, “Please, please, get us out of here.”

'Dog Man' bites off $36 million, taking No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — DreamWorks Animation's “Dog Man” fetched $36 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office, making it the biggest debut yet in 2025. It was a big opening for the Universal Pictures release adapted from the graphic novel series by author Dav Pilkey. The big-screen launch for the cartoon canine was produced for a modest $40 million, meaning it will easily coast through a profitable run. Family movies like “Moana 2” and “Inside Out 2” last year buoyed the box office. So far, they’re lifting 2025, too. The horror comedy “Companion" also opened well, with $9.5 million from 3,285 locations. Drew Hancock’s sci-fi tinged film set in the near future is about a group of friends on a weekend lakeside getaway.

Luka Doncic heads to the Lakers and Anthony Davis goes to the Mavs in blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic has been traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The deal was announced Sunday after trade talks that took place over about a month and were kept extremely tight-lipped. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz also are involved in the deal. The trade may come at a serious price for Doncic, who now can’t sign a five-year supermax extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million.

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, handlers say, predicting 6 more weeks of wintry weather

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates says he has seen his shadow and is predicting six more weeks of wintry weather. The prognosticating woodchuck made his forecast as the sun rose Sunday in western Pennsylvania. The annual ritual goes back more than a century and has far older roots in European agricultural life. The event’s date of Feb. 2 doesn’t just divide the calendar between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It’s also a time of year that figures in the Celtic calendar and the Christian holiday of Candlemas.

Fire relief, Quincy Jones tributes and new talent energize the 50th annual pre-Grammy benefit gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music mogul Clive Davis has held his annual, star-studded pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the fundraiser. Universal Music Publishing Group Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson was honored with the 2025 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. In the direct aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands of people, efforts to raise awareness and donations punctuated the night. Celebrities attended in droves and performers included Barry Manilow, Post Malone, Joni Mitchell, Doechii, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone.