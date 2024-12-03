AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:48 a.m. EST

NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker's behavior

BALTIMORE (AP) — An NFL spokesman says the league will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The paper said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and management from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added details to their indictment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. They say the hip-hop star is accused of sex trafficking at least three women and of once dangling someone off a hotel balcony. The refreshed indictment filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday extended the length of the alleged racketeering conspiracy by four years, saying it lasted from 2004 until his September arrest two decades later. An attorney for Combs noted that the superseding indictment contains no new charges. The 55-year-old Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He remains incarcerated, awaiting a May 5 trial.

Plane crashes in sports have devastated pro teams and college programs

The crash of an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter was the latest to strike the sports world in the U.S. and globally. Among the passengers were several members of the Skating Club of Boston who were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. They included teenage figure skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and two highly regarded Russian-born figure skating coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. All 64 people on board were feared dead. Air travel accidents in sports are rare, but they have had devastating impacts on national programs, amateur teams and professional clubs.

The 2 aircraft that collided over Washington are both workhorses in use around the world

The Army helicopter and regional American Eagle jet that collided over Washington are both workhorse aircraft that operate around the world on a daily basis. Officials say there were 60 passengers and four crew members on the jet, a Bombardier CRJ-700. Three service members were on a training flight on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. None are believed to have survived the Wednesday night collision, which caused both aircraft to plunge into the frigid Potomac River.

A$AP Rocky's accuser says despite his inconsistent story, the truth is the rapper fired a gun at him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A$AP Rocky's accuser testified at his trial that changes in his story and his memory in the three years since don't change the fact that the hip-hop star pulled a gun on him and fired it on a Hollywood street in 2021. The man known as A$AP Relli was cross-examined by Rocky's lawyers for a full day Thursday and will return for more Friday. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. His partner, the superstar singer Rihanna, was in court watching the trial after making her first appearance a day earlier.

NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's two stuck astronauts are taking their first spacewalk together, exiting the International Space Station almost eight months after moving in. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore floated out Thursday to perform maintenance work. The pair expected to stay just a week when they arrived at the space station last June. But their brand new ride, Boeing's Starliner capsule, encountered so much trouble that NASA decided to return it empty. That left the two test pilots in orbit until SpaceX can bring them home. That won't happen until late March or early April.

Patti Smith apologizes for canceling show after collapsing onstage in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Singer Patti Smith told The Associated Press by phone that she was fine after collapsing during a presentation in Brazil. Following the incident on Wednesday night, she returned to apologize to then audience for needing to end the show early. Video published on social media showed her lying on the ground. Cultura Artística Theater, a small concert hall in downtown Sao Paulo, said Thursday morning the artist had been experiencing a severe migraine in recent days and felt dizzy on stage during her performance.

Increased volcanic activity detected in Greece's popular tourist island of Santorini

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Increased volcanic activity in Greece’s famed tourist hotspot of Santorini has prompted the country’s civil protection minister to call a meeting with local and disaster response officials. In an announcement late Wednesday, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said monitoring sensors had picked up “mild seismic-volcanic activity” in Santorini’s caldera. Similar volcanic activity had been recorded in the area in 2011, when it lasted for 14 months and ended without causing any issues. Scientists monitoring the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, which stretches from the Peloponnese through the Cycladic islands, have noted an increase in activity in a central fault line in Santorini’s caldera, but current data indicates there is no cause for concern.

Dubai International Airport, busiest for world travel, sees record 92.3 million passengers in 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say Dubai International Airport saw a record 92.3 million passengers pass through its terminals in 2024. The result for the world’s busiest airport for international travel cements Dubai’s bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic that halted global air travel five years ago. Its main airport known as DXB was shuttered for a short time. The airport today feels like it is bursting at the seams with aircraft movements and crowds moving through its cavernous terminals as authorities plan to move operations in 10 years to the city-state’s second airport after a nearly $35 billion upgrade.

Dave Matthews won't perform at FireAid or a MusiCares benefit, citing a critical family illness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews will no longer perform at FireAid, the star-studded benefit concert organized for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief taking place Thursday. He also will not perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala on Friday. According to a post shared to the official Dave Matthews Band Instagram account, it is “due to a critical illness in the family." Matthews was scheduled to perform alongside John Mayer for the first time at FireAid, which will be held at the Kia Forum on Thursday. MusiCares is an organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance.