AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:24 p.m. EST

Trump was challenged after blaming DEI for the DC plane crash. Here's what he said

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump began his White House briefing with a moment of silence and a prayer for the victims of Wednesday’s crash at Reagan National Airport. But his remarks quickly became a diatribe against diversity hiring. Trump on Thursday variously pointed the finger at the helicopter’s pilot, air traffic control, his predecessor, Joe Biden, and other Democrats including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whom he labeled a “disaster.” Buttigieg responded by calling Trump “despicable.” The cause of the crash is still unknown. Authorities are investigating and have not publicly identified the cause or said who might have been responsible for the collision of an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter.

Plane crashes in sports have devastated pro teams and college programs

The crash of an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter was the latest to strike the sports world in the U.S. and globally. Among the passengers were several members of the Skating Club of Boston who were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. They included teenage figure skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and two highly regarded Russian-born figure skating coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. All 64 people on board were feared dead. Air travel accidents in sports are rare, but they have had devastating impacts on national programs, amateur teams and professional clubs.

The 2 aircraft that collided over Washington are both workhorses in use around the world

The Army helicopter and regional American Eagle jet that collided over Washington are both workhorse aircraft that operate around the world on a daily basis. Officials say there were 60 passengers and four crew members on the jet, a Bombardier CRJ-700. Three service members were on a training flight on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. None are believed to have survived the Wednesday night collision, which caused both aircraft to plunge into the frigid Potomac River.

NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's two stuck astronauts are taking their first spacewalk together, exiting the International Space Station almost eight months after moving in. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore floated out Thursday to perform maintenance work. The pair expected to stay just a week when they arrived at the space station last June. But their brand new ride, Boeing's Starliner capsule, encountered so much trouble that NASA decided to return it empty. That left the two test pilots in orbit until SpaceX can bring them home. That won't happen until late March or early April.

Patti Smith apologizes for canceling show after collapsing onstage in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Singer Patti Smith told The Associated Press by phone that she was fine after collapsing during a presentation in Brazil. Following the incident on Wednesday night, she returned to apologize to then audience for needing to end the show early. Video published on social media showed her lying on the ground. Cultura Artística Theater, a small concert hall in downtown Sao Paulo, said Thursday morning the artist had been experiencing a severe migraine in recent days and felt dizzy on stage during her performance.

Increased volcanic activity detected in Greece's popular tourist island of Santorini

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Increased volcanic activity in Greece’s famed tourist hotspot of Santorini has prompted the country’s civil protection minister to call a meeting with local and disaster response officials. In an announcement late Wednesday, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said monitoring sensors had picked up “mild seismic-volcanic activity” in Santorini’s caldera. Similar volcanic activity had been recorded in the area in 2011, when it lasted for 14 months and ended without causing any issues. Scientists monitoring the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, which stretches from the Peloponnese through the Cycladic islands, have noted an increase in activity in a central fault line in Santorini’s caldera, but current data indicates there is no cause for concern.

Dubai International Airport, busiest for world travel, sees record 92.3 million passengers in 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say Dubai International Airport saw a record 92.3 million passengers pass through its terminals in 2024. The result for the world’s busiest airport for international travel cements Dubai’s bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic that halted global air travel five years ago. Its main airport known as DXB was shuttered for a short time. The airport today feels like it is bursting at the seams with aircraft movements and crowds moving through its cavernous terminals as authorities plan to move operations in 10 years to the city-state’s second airport after a nearly $35 billion upgrade.

Dave Matthews won't perform at FireAid or a MusiCares benefit, citing a critical family illness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews will no longer perform at FireAid, the star-studded benefit concert organized for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief taking place Thursday. He also will not perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala on Friday. According to a post shared to the official Dave Matthews Band Instagram account, it is “due to a critical illness in the family." Matthews was scheduled to perform alongside John Mayer for the first time at FireAid, which will be held at the Kia Forum on Thursday. MusiCares is an organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance.

A New Zealand mountain is granted personhood, recognizing it as sacred for Māori

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A mountain in New Zealand considered an ancestor by Indigenous people has been recognized as a legal person after a new law granted it all the rights and responsibilities of a human being. Mount Taranaki — now known as Taranaki Maunga, its Māori name — is the latest natural feature to be granted personhood in New Zealand, which has ruled that a river and a stretch of sacred land are people before. The law fulfils a 2023 settlement between the government and Māori which provided redress for land theft and other British Crown breaches of New Zealand’s founding treaty during colonization. The pristine, snow-capped dormant volcano is the second highest on New Zealand’s North Island.