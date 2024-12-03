AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:15 a.m. EST

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, best known for his roles in “Mad Men” and more recently “Fargo” and “Landman,” was honored as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Hamm will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Friday night. Afterwards, Hamm will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, “101 Damnations.” Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in existence, gives out the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

‘Atropia' and ‘Twinless’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The war satire “Atropia” about actors in a military role-playing facility won the grand jury prize in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. dramatic competition, while the Dylan O’Brien movie “Twinless” got the coveted audience award. Juries and programmers for the 41st edition of the independent film festival announced the major prizewinners Friday in Park City, Utah. Other grand jury prizes went to “Seeds,” “Cutting Through the Rocks” and “Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears).” Audience awards were given to “André is an Idiot,” “Prime Minister” and “DJ Ahmet.” Mstyslav Chernov also won a directing prize for “2000 Meters to Andriivka.”

Former 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd exits NBC News after nearly two decades

Former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd is leaving NBC News after nearly two decades at the network. He joined NBC as political director in 2007, and was led “Meet the Press” from 2014 to 2023, giving him one of the most high-profile media jobs in Washington. As such, he occasionally drew barbs from President Donald Trump and his supporters. Todd said he'll continue to host his podcast after leaving NBC and has some other projects in the works. He offered no details in a memo to his colleagues on Friday, his last day at the network.

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade reveals 2023 kidney surgery to remove tumor later found to be cancerous

Hall of Fame player Dwyane Wade says doctors performed a December 2023 surgery on his kidney to remove a tumor later determined to be cancerous. Wade discussed the surgery on his “The Why With Dwyane Wade” podcast episode released Thursday. Wade said he had not had regular physical exams in a few years before seeing a doctor due to stomach and urinary issues. A full body scan led to doctors removing 40% of his right kidney. Wade retired in 2019 after 16 seasons in the NBA. The 13-time all-star won three world championships with the Miami Heat.

Tomb of polarizing French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen vandalized just weeks after his burial

PARIS (AP) — The tomb housing the remains of Jean-Marie Le Pen has been vandalized less than three weeks after the polarizing French far-right leader was buried. Authorities in the Brittany region of western France said they were informed of the damage Friday and that police are investigating. The founder of France’s far-right National Front, who was known for fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism, died Jan. 7. He was 96. He was buried in a Le Pen family tomb in the small Brittany port of La Trinité-sur-Mer. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau denounced the damage to the tomb as “an absolute abjection.”

Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys. Here's more to know about Sunday's show

NEW YORK (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has refocused its aim to support relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. The main show, with Trevor Noah hosting, will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live. The Associated Press will stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage on YouTube and APNews.com. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Shakira are among the performers. Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, and Taylor Swift has been added as a presenter.

NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker's behavior

BALTIMORE (AP) — An NFL spokesman says the league will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The news website said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and management from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”

FireAid delivered loads of surprises. Here are some of the best moments from the musical benefit

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — FireAid brought together artists from musical generations and genres to help raise money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. The event at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Thursday night featured a long list of stars including Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Dr. Dre and Joni Mitchell during a pair of concerts that mixed stories of heartbreak, music and surprises galore. Some of the best moments included a rousing speech from Billy Crystal and sets by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the surviving members of Nirvana. Lady Gaga closed the night performing a new song. FireAid aimed to raise money for victims in the devastated Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added details to their indictment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. They say the hip-hop star is accused of sex trafficking at least three women and of once dangling someone off a hotel balcony. The refreshed indictment filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday extended the length of the alleged racketeering conspiracy by four years, saying it lasted from 2004 until his September arrest two decades later. An attorney for Combs noted that the superseding indictment contains no new charges. The 55-year-old Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He remains incarcerated, awaiting a May 5 trial.

McDonald's settles lawsuit over Latino scholarship program by opening door to non-Latino applicants

McDonald’s said Friday it is changing a scholarship program for Latino students after it was sued by a group that opposes affirmative action. McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship Program awards college scholarships to students with at least one Latino parent. Earlier in January, the American Alliance for Equal Rights sued McDonald’s over the program. The alliance is run by Edward Blum, who successfully challenged affirmative action in college admissions. McDonald's said it decided to settle the lawsuit so applicants can still be considered this year. McDonald's said the program will now be open to anyone who can demonstrate a commitment to the Latino community, not just those with Latino parents.