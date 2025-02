U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A French paratrooper stands at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left, Activists wearing masks of AfD top candidate for Chancellor Alice Weidel, Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Vice President JD Vance, protest against the support of the US and Russia for the far-right AfD party in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Faithful greet the Virgin of Caacupe during a Mass to pray for Pope Francis' health in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The traditional love locks are pictured on Valentine's Day on the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, Germany, where estimated 500.000 padlocks with engravings and inscriptions of lovers were attached on the bridge over the years, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran make a formation in the shape of a heart from a trail of smoke as they perform on the last day of the Aero India 2025, a biennial event, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Henry Rice, a 98 year-old Normandy veteran, gets a kiss from Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of D-Day Darlings, as SSAFA, the nation's oldest armed forces charity, kicks off the 80-day countdown to VE Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall in London, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brides stand in line as they arrive for a mass wedding ceremony at Altamira square on Valentine's Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The shadows of children are cast on the court at a public park during a sports workshop organized by the municipality during school summer vacation in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pop singer and composer Shakira performs during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour at the Metropolitano stadium in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Icicles hang from Captain Jack's Liquor Land in Bismarck, N.D., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud, of Canada perform during the pairs short program in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung dunks over a car during the slam dunk contest at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of President Donald Trump ride with an effigy of him in their vehicle past other supporters gathered for a Presidents Day rally outside the Trump International Golf Club, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump waves from his vehicle as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States arrive at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

M23 rebels patrol the centre of east Congo's second-largest city Bukavu, in South Kivu, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Lebanese man rides his horse in a village destroyed by an Israeli air and ground offensive, in the town of Kfar Kila, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of damaged and looted homes in a neighborhood in Maarat al-Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Clothes hang to dry outside a destroyed room belonging to the Nassar family in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Houthi supporters raise weapons as they shout slogans during an anti-U.S and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy holds a weapon as he stands next to a Hamas fighter standing in position ahead of handing over four bodies to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coffins containing the bodies of four people are displayed on a stage in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Israel has identified three of the bodies as hostages and said the other was of an unknown person. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS