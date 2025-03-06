AP Week in Pictures

A half-moon sets behind the Sultanahmet Mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christina Louka, 16, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sled dogs mushed by Jeff Deeter (33), of Fairbanks, Alaska, run during the Ceremonial Start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dance during the "Jisk'a Anata," or small party in Aymara, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

As the sun sets, Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents of the West Bank urban refugee camp of Nur Shams evacuate their homes and carry their belongings as the Israeli military continues its operation in the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners carry the coffin of Itzhak Elgarat, a slain hostage who was held captive by Hamas in Gaza, during his funeral procession in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israel, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women selling chickens wait for customers at the Virunga market in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, one month after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the city. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers share a kiss during the traditional Mud Block carnival party in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cat is silhouetted as he sits in front of The Pyramid of Cestius, an ancient monument built in about 18–12 B.C. as a tomb for Gaius Cestius, in Rome, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eva Pinkelnig of Austria in action during her trial jump at the Women Normal Hill HS102 Individual Ski Jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships, in Trondheim, Norway, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester runs as the riot police stand outside of the parliament during a rally in central Athens, Greece, to mark two years since a deadly rail disaster that has also triggered hundreds of other demonstrations and a general strike, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mikey Madison, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora," poses in the press room at the Oscars Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean Baker, winner of the awards for best original screenplay, best film editing, best director, and best picture for "Anora," attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/Invision/AP

A visitor photographs a large bust of Elon Musk near SpaceX's Starbase as the Starship is prepared for a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest for better pensions for retirees in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers harvest cabbage Wednesday, March 5, 2025, on a field less than ten miles from the border with Mexico, in Holtville, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An artist prepares for Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chinese band members rehearse for the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS