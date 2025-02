Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday Feb. 23, 2025 that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester sits on the hood of a car during a demonstration to demand government action against gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers remove anti-far-right protesters blocking the route of a far right demonstration, a day before the German election, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Friedrich Merz, with the microphone, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, shakes hands with Markus Soeder, leader of CSU and Minister-President of Bavaria, at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protestor holds a placard at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Makeup artists work backstage prior a fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants board a boat at the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, bound for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sarah Everhardt of the U.S. performs during the gala exhibition in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Freed Palestinian detainees are greeted after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners gather around the car carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, during their funeral procession in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A hummingbird drinks from a flower in a garden on the outfield lawn before a spring training baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's President Emmanuel Macron, from second left, speaks with President Donald Trump as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio react during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flags and a sign thanking United States Agency for International Development (USAID) workers are pictured as USAID workers retrieve their personal belongings from USAID's headquarters in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elon Musk, left, receives a chainsaw from Argentina's President Javier Milei as they arrive speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia 76ers' Ricky Council IV, right, goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Conan O'Brien, host of Sunday's 97th Academy Awards, poses atop the red carpet during the annual red carpet roll out at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tribal youth perform Jhumur dance during a dance event attempting a world record in Guwahati, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS