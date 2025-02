People holding posters with photos of Israelis hostages Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, react at the so-called "hostages square" as they watch their release live on a television screen in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians watch as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of the hand over to the Red Cross of three Israeli hostages as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian prisoners are greeted after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hezbollah supporters burn tires to block a road link to the international airport during a protest against statements made by U.S. deputy special envoy for Middle East peace Morgan Ortagus after she met with the country's president, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman shouts slogans as protestors take to the streets and march during a pro-migrant rally, demanding an end to deportations on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, is covered by snow outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, after a snowstorm in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, greets Marc Fogel at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cups with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An employee cleans a container at a steel tank factory in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thai Buddhist monks pray as they gather at Wat Dhammakaya temple to participate in Makha Bucha Day ceremonies in Pathum Thani, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child displaced by the fighting between M23 rebels and government soldiers holds a damaged helmet at the camp in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran perform maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2025, a biennial event, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Names cover a street at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Students painted the names the previous day, saying they are the names of students who have died since 2014 during anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteers salvage mattresses from tents after a fire broke in tents where devotees and holy men stay during ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis touches his eyes as he presides over a mass for the jubilee of the armed forces in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday Feb.9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Believers retrieve their honey jars after an Orthodox mass for the 'sanctification of honey', at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, Monday, Feb.10, 2025, marking the the day of St. Haralambos, Orthodox patron saint of bee-keepers. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during a women's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member falls as Team Kazakhstan competes during the women's team pursuit speed skating final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple of White-tailed eagles fight while hunting at the Bosfor Vostochny channel in Vladivostok, Russian far east, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Anton Balashov) ASSOCIATED PRESS