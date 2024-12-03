AP Week in Pictures: Global

Models wait backstage before the opening show for China Fashion Week, featuring Finnish outdoor gear brand Halti, in Beijing, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish child walks through the streets in costume during the Purim festival celebrations in Bnei Brak, Israel, on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A house lies in ruins following a severe storm in Wayne County, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Injured Palestinians wait for treatment at the hospital following Israeli army airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Airbus A350 of China Southern Airlines flying from Beijing to Amsterdam is silhouetted against the sun with visible sun spots over St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Widows and mothers of war victims gather for Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by local NGOs in the devastated Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japan's Kii Kurokawa competes in the heats of the women's 500m Short Track Speed Skating in the ISU World Short Track Championships Beijing, China on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ali Marouf and his mother Aisha cook on a fire on the roof of their house, which was destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive, in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman has her face smeared with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, in Chennai, India, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians wait for donated food at a distribution center in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters tear down the fence at parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 20, 2025, during a rally against the passing of a controversial revision of a military law that will allow military officers to serve in more government posts without resigning from the armed forces. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People inspect the site where U.S. airstrikes reportedly struck overnight in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman cries after her friend, Valérie Saint-Fort, background, fell dead from a bullet wound after soldiers fired their guns into the air as a tribute during the funeral of two soldiers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester wears a jellyfish costume during a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Makati, Philippines, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as they call on the government to file a case before the International Court of Justice to compel China to pay environmental reparations for its alleged illegal activities at South China Sea. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Excavators dig graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in a cemetery in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People push a car on its side during a protest near the home of the owner of a nightclub where a massive fire broke out, after a vigil for the victims in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators watch the ceremony before the start of the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Japan and Bahrain at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu outside the City Hall in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's El Matareya district peer from their balconies to celebrate a mass break-fast, "Iftar" during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car turns around on a road between trees with freshly fallen snow in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS