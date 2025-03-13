AP Week in Pictures: Global

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy throws ice into the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians attend the funeral of Ahmed Salah, 32, in the village of Kafr Dan, who died after being struck by an Israeli military vehicle in what the army said was an accident during an operation in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds a portrait of Calin Georgescu during a protest after Romania's Constitutional Court upheld a ban on his candidacy in the presidential election rerun, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Performers from a gender rights group stage an act representing victims of gender-based violence to mark International Women's Day in front of a cultural center in Bogotá, Colombia, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman waves a flare during a march marking International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Muslim men rest after the first Friday prayer of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

TCU players celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 women's tournament championship against Baylor Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish kids dress up in costumes during school ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester in a Joker costume takes part in a demonstration by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman carries political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans from the bus after she is detained and taken to police station during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian families who fled the clashes in Syria hold their luggages as they cross a river marking the border between Syria and northern Lebanon near the village of Heker al-Daher in Akkar province, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Chinese military band conductor leads the band at the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Filipino Catholic priest Flavie Villanueva, left, consoles Melinda Lafuente, as she holds the urn containing the remains of her son Angelo, during an interment ceremony for victims of extrajudicial killings, at the "Dambana ng Paghilom" or Shrine of Healing inside a cemetery in Caloocan City, Philippines, Wednesday March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Indian army cadet displays his combat skills a day before a graduation parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, India, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Afeli Bernice Adzo leans against the remains of her father's room as she looks at the ocean that destroyed her family home in Avegadzi, Ghana, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) ASSOCIATED PRESS