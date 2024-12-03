All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Livedina China undergoes an eye exam during a municipal campaign to distribute free glasses to senior citizens, in El Alto, Bolivia, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Livedina China undergoes an eye exam during a municipal campaign to distribute free glasses to senior citizens, in El Alto, Bolivia, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, flows into the Río de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants allege residents, flows into the Río de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Mexican National Guard arrive to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 4, 2025, to reinforce the country's northern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Members of the Mexican National Guard arrive to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 4, 2025, to reinforce the country's northern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters, waving national flags, march against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, in Panama City, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Protesters, waving national flags, march against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, in Panama City, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque, El Salvador, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque, El Salvador, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cosplayer poses for a photo framed by a wanted poster stand during a Wild West "theme party", at a farm on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A cosplayer poses for a photo framed by a wanted poster stand during a Wild West "theme party", at a farm on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patricia Pescarolo holds her son Gael inside their home flooded by heavy rains, in the Jardim Pantanal neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Patricia Pescarolo holds her son Gael inside their home flooded by heavy rains, in the Jardim Pantanal neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children compete in the annual llama races that commemorate "World Wetlands Day" in Ecuador's Llanganates National Park, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Children compete in the annual llama races that commemorate "World Wetlands Day" in Ecuador's Llanganates National Park, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard tries to catch a fan who ran onto the field during a friendly soccer match between the United States' Inter Miami and Panama's Sporting San Miguelito, in Panama City, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard tries to catch a fan who ran onto the field during a friendly soccer match between the United States' Inter Miami and Panama's Sporting San Miguelito, in Panama City, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees wade through Arpoador Beach carrying a boat filled with offerings during an annual celebration honoring Yemanja, the African goddess of the sea, in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Devotees wade through Arpoador Beach carrying a boat filled with offerings during an annual celebration honoring Yemanja, the African goddess of the sea, in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A commuter cycles along an empty street on the city's annual car-free day in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A commuter cycles along an empty street on the city's annual car-free day in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made his first foreign trip in office to Central America with the Panama Canal and immigration as top priority.

Mexico deployed the first of 10,000 National Guard troops to U.S. border after President Donald Trump’s tariff threat.

Ecuadorian children celebrated World Wetlands Day by running llama races in Llanganates National Park.

The Old Wild West is gaining popularity in theme parties among young Cubans.

Thousands of worshippers clad in white robes spilled onto Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro to pay homage to Yemanja, the Afro-Brazilian sea goddess.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo, based in Guatemala City.

___

