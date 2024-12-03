All sections
WorldMarch 14, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

March 7-13, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A protester in a Joker costume takes part in a demonstration by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A protester in a Joker costume takes part in a demonstration by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colombian migrants look out the window of a Panamanian immigration bus transporting them from a migrant reception center in Lajas Blancas, where they arrived after crossing the Darien Gap en route to the U.S. southern border, to a police station in Panama City, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Colombian migrants look out the window of a Panamanian immigration bus transporting them from a migrant reception center in Lajas Blancas, where they arrived after crossing the Darien Gap en route to the U.S. southern border, to a police station in Panama City, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hospital worker dances with a clown from the "Roda de Palhacos" cultural project during a carnival party at the Servidores do Estado Federal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A hospital worker dances with a clown from the "Roda de Palhacos" cultural project during a carnival party at the Servidores do Estado Federal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Performers from a gender rights group stage an act representing victims of gender-based violence to mark International Women's Day in front of a cultural center in Bogotá, Colombia, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Performers from a gender rights group stage an act representing victims of gender-based violence to mark International Women's Day in front of a cultural center in Bogotá, Colombia, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Players of Ecuador's Barcelona celebrate at the end of a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians at Neo QuÌmica Arena in Sao Paulo, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
Players of Ecuador's Barcelona celebrate at the end of a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians at Neo QuÌmica Arena in Sao Paulo, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detainees are shown to the press after police detained them in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Friday, March 7, 2025, for alleged involvement with the previous day's massacre in the Socio Vivienda 2 neighborhood. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
Detainees are shown to the press after police detained them in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Friday, March 7, 2025, for alleged involvement with the previous day's massacre in the Socio Vivienda 2 neighborhood. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents traverse flooded streets after the Pallina River overflowed in Viacha, Bolivia, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Residents traverse flooded streets after the Pallina River overflowed in Viacha, Bolivia, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman waves a flare during a march marking International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A woman waves a flare during a march marking International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soccer fans join retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Soccer fans join retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A garbage worker cleans the sidewalk by a mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, early Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A garbage worker cleans the sidewalk by a mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, early Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

March 7-13, 2025

Soccer fans joined retirees in demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei’s government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Colombian migrants took a bus transporting them from a migrant reception center in Lajas Blancas, where they arrived after crossing the Darien Gap en route to the U.S. southern border, to a police station. Clowns visited a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Residents traverse flooded streets after the Pallina River overflowed in Viacha, Bolivia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Martín Mejía, based in Lima, Peru.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Purim
WorldMar. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: Spring Break
WorldMar. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: Campus Protests Immigration Arrest
WorldMar. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico Border
Related
North Carolina GOP town hall gets rowdy as attendees hurl scathing questions on Trump
WorldMar. 14
North Carolina GOP town hall gets rowdy as attendees hurl scathing questions on Trump
USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers
WorldMar. 14
USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers
American who snatched baby wombat from its mother being reviewed for Australian visa breach
WorldMar. 14
American who snatched baby wombat from its mother being reviewed for Australian visa breach
Gene Hackman's estate asks court to block release of death investigation records
WorldMar. 14
Gene Hackman's estate asks court to block release of death investigation records
The Trump administration pushes again to restrict birthright citizenship. What does that mean?
WorldMar. 13
The Trump administration pushes again to restrict birthright citizenship. What does that mean?
More shots fired at Oregon Tesla dealership in ongoing vandalism since Musk began advising Trump
WorldMar. 13
More shots fired at Oregon Tesla dealership in ongoing vandalism since Musk began advising Trump
'A legacy that is unmatched:' Tributes pour in for longtime Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva
WorldMar. 13
'A legacy that is unmatched:' Tributes pour in for longtime Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva
Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year
WorldMar. 13
Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy