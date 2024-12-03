All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 24-30, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Colombian migrants deported from the United States sit inside El Dorado airport after their arrival to Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Colombian migrants deported from the United States sit inside El Dorado airport after their arrival to Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soldiers march with torches to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of national independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Soldiers march with torches to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of national independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants from Haiti stand in line outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR) government office to apply for asylum in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrants from Haiti stand in line outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR) government office to apply for asylum in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker cuts flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a farm in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A worker cuts flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a farm in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A lifeguard looks out at tourists in the sea from an observation box in Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A lifeguard looks out at tourists in the sea from an observation box in Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school attend a Carnival rehearsal in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Members of the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school attend a Carnival rehearsal in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentina's Teo Rodriguez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a South American U-20 Championship soccer match against Bolivia in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Argentina's Teo Rodriguez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a South American U-20 Championship soccer match against Bolivia in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Julio Cesar repairs a figurine of Baby Jesus ahead of "Dia de la Candelaria," or Candlemas, in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Julio Cesar repairs a figurine of Baby Jesus ahead of "Dia de la Candelaria," or Candlemas, in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A youth in a mask takes part in Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A youth in a mask takes part in Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A performer poses for a photo during a march to advocate for LGBT+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A performer poses for a photo during a march to advocate for LGBT+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman, standing on the riverside promenade, is silhouetted against a sunset sky, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A woman, standing on the riverside promenade, is silhouetted against a sunset sky, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jan. 24-30, 2024

Colombian migrants deported from the United States arrived in Bogotá. Soldiers marched with torches in Havana to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of Cuban independence hero José Martí. Haitian migrants applied for asylum in Mexico City. People took part in Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. In sports, Argentina’s Teo Rodriguez celebrated with teammates after scoring in a South American U-20 Championship soccer match.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld...
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
Related
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy