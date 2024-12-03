All sections
WorldMarch 21, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

March 14-20, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A woman cries after her friend, Valérie Saint-Fort, behind, fell dead from a bullet wound after soldiers fired their guns into the air as a tribute during the funeral of two soldiers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Workers of the state oil company ride a boat carrying hoses as part of efforts to control an oil spill caused by a mudslide that broke a pipeline along the Viche River in Ecuador, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A young supporter of bullfighting joins a demonstration in support of bullfighting outside Mexico City's Congress where lawmakers are expected to debate its continuation in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Women attend a spinning class on a hotel building's helipad in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Demonstrators hug during a vigil at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Saturday, March 15, 2025, for the victims whose skeletal remains were discovered at a ranch in Jalisco state. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Italy's Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilla Racing Team fall down during the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
People sit outside the planetarium to watch the total lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Colombian pop-rock singer Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
A resident walks on a street during a general blackout in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A supporter of former President Pedro Castillo protest in front of police guarding the special forces base where a hearing in his rebellion trial is underway in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Venezuelan migrants arriving from Mexico deplane at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Thursday, March 20, 2025, after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. due to President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
March 14-20, 2025

A woman cries after her friend died from a bullet wound when soldiers fired their guns into the air as a tribute during the funeral of two soldiers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. State oil company employees transport and wield hoses in an effort to mitigate damage from an oil spill in Ecuador. A young supporter of bullfighting demonstrates as Mexico City banned the practice.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

