WorldMarch 7, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 28-March 6, 2025

Revelers share a kiss during the traditional Mud Block carnival party in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
A migrant, of the Wayuu Indigenous group, plays with a chicken in the Belen neighborhood on the outskirts of Riohacha, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest for better pensions for retirees in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
An artist prepares for Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Uruguay's incoming President Yamandu Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse wave as they ride in an open car on Inauguration Day, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)
Colombian pop star Shakira sings to fans outside a hotel following the cancellation of two of her concerts in Santiago, Chile, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Javier Torres)
Revelers dance during the "Jisk'a Anata," or small party in Aymara, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A banner of jailed, former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, is held by his supporters outside a police base where he is on trial for rebellion on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Members of the presidential guard salute next to the coffin of Haitian artist Jean-Pierre Basilic Dantor Franck Étienne, known as Frankétienne, after his funeral ceremony outside a church in the Pétion-ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A man prays outside a church before Ash Wednesday Mass in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Ash Wednesday for Catholics worldwide ushers in a period of penitence and reflection, known as the season of Lent, that leads up to Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
German director and organist Leo Krämer rehearses for a concert at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Carnival celebrations began in Brazil, Bolivia and beyond. A Wayuu migrant played with a chicken in Colombia. Riot police and protestors demanding better pensions for reitred people faced off once more in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi took office in Montevideo.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

