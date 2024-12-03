All sections
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 7-13, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A girl peeks out from behind a post in front of a campaign mural promoting presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who clinched second place to compete in the April presidential run-off election, in Saquisili, Ecuador, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Firefighters work the scene of a fatal bus crash after it fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Mourners attend a funeral service for victims of a bus crash, in Santo Domingo Los Ocotes, Guatemala, Feb. 11, 2025. Dozens of passengers died after their bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge the day before on the outskirts of Guatemalan capital. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
An employee cleans a container at a steel tank factory in Mexico City, Feb. 11, 2025, the day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Colombian singer Shakira performs during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Eduardo Lesse lifts up his son Damian as they play in the waters of the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A bride yawns before the start the annual mass wedding on the eve of Valentine's Day, in Lima, Peru, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
People displaced by armed gang attacks take refuge in the town hall in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Emergency medical services workers carry an injured woman after a fire destroyed a factory that produces Carnival costumes for the lower division samba schools, in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Diarlei Rodrigues)
Members of the Wayuu Indigenous group kitesurf in Cabo de la Vela, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Argentina's Julio Soler, right, grabs onto the jersey of Colombia's Andy Batioja, as he falls on the pitch during a South American U-20 Championship final round soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Voters mark their ballots during the country's general election, where they were also tasked with electing a new president, in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Feb. 7-13, 2025

Neither conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa nor lawyer Luisa González won an outright majority in Ecuador’s first-round election, but they both were way ahead of the other 14 candidates and each within a percentage point of each other.

At least 55 people died after their bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital. Families accompanied by President Bernardo Arévalo began saying goodbye a day later to their loved ones amid a three-day period of national mourning.

Colombian superstar Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres No Ya Lloran World Tour in Rio de Janeiro.

Dozens of couples tied the knot during Lima’s annual mass wedding on the eve of Valentine’s Day's.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

