WorldFebruary 21, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 14-20, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
The shadows of children are cast on the court at a public park during a sports workshop organized by the municipality during school summer vacation in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)
A senior dressed as Pepino takes part in an election to represent the character for Carnival, in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
People flock to Ipanema beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Riot police and retirees vie for space on a street during a protest for better pensions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Brides stand in line as they arrive for a mass wedding ceremony at Altamira square on Valentine's Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A migrant deported from the United States stands in a hotel room in Panama City, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States arrive at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Matti Schmid, of Germany, rear, and his caddie look over a green during the first round of the Mexico Open golf tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fans of pop star Shakira stand near her statue at the waterfront in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Children spray foam at performers during a Carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Lifeguards holding torches, wade into the Atlantic ocean in a ceremony to commemorate Lifeguard Day, to honor their commitment to safety and aquatic rescue, in Mar Azul, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Children played at a park during summer vacation in Santiago, Chile. Bolivians held a ceremony to elect representatives for Chuta, Pepino and Chola — characters for Carnival. People flocked to Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

