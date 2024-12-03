AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 21-27, 2025

Transgender women took a salsa class ahead of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Ecuadorians demanded the government pay overdue debts to private clinics in order to access free dialysis. Young Venezuelans gave a concert on the 50th anniversary of the country's national system of youth orchestras in Caracas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Matías Delacroix, based in Panama City.

