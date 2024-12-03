All sections
WorldFebruary 28, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 21-27, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Transgender women take a samba class at the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school ahead of the Carnival parade in Rio Janeiro, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Transgender women take a samba class at the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school ahead of the Carnival parade in Rio Janeiro, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maria Sambueza shows her arm affected by years of dialysis during a protest by people with kidney deficiencies outside Carondelet presidential palace as they demand the government pay overdue debts to private clinics so they can continue to get free dialysis in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The sign at left reads in Spanish, "They die waiting! The lack of payment isn't a delay, it's a death sentence." (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Maria Sambueza shows her arm affected by years of dialysis during a protest by people with kidney deficiencies outside Carondelet presidential palace as they demand the government pay overdue debts to private clinics so they can continue to get free dialysis in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The sign at left reads in Spanish, "They die waiting! The lack of payment isn't a delay, it's a death sentence." (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youth raise their instruments during a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Venezuela's national system of children and youth orchestras in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Youth raise their instruments during a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Venezuela's national system of children and youth orchestras in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors reacts during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Peru's Alianza Lima at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors reacts during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Peru's Alianza Lima at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants board a boat at the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, bound for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Migrants board a boat at the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, bound for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A friend grieves as he rests his head on a case holding the remains of Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio during a memorial tribute at Plaza Garibaldi, in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A friend grieves as he rests his head on a case holding the remains of Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio during a memorial tribute at Plaza Garibaldi, in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks in a parking garage during a power outage, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)
A man walks in a parking garage during a power outage, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman embraces a statue of José Gregorio Hernandez, the physician known as the "doctor of the poor", in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Pope Francis on Tuesday approved a decree to canonize Hernandez, making him Venezuela's first saint. (AP Photo/Jacinto Oliveros)
A woman embraces a statue of José Gregorio Hernandez, the physician known as the "doctor of the poor", in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Pope Francis on Tuesday approved a decree to canonize Hernandez, making him Venezuela's first saint. (AP Photo/Jacinto Oliveros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Jewish community sing the Israeli anthem while gathering in support of relatives of the hostages and victims of the October 7 massacre and to demand Hamas release the remaining hostages, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Members of the Jewish community sing the Israeli anthem while gathering in support of relatives of the hostages and victims of the October 7 massacre and to demand Hamas release the remaining hostages, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Band musicians perform during a pre-carnival celebration in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Band musicians perform during a pre-carnival celebration in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Father Lorenzo de Vedia, better known as "Toto," center right, arrives for evening Mass where he offered up prayers for the good health of Pope Francis, amid a power outage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Father Lorenzo de Vedia, better known as "Toto," center right, arrives for evening Mass where he offered up prayers for the good health of Pope Francis, amid a power outage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Feb. 21-27, 2025

Transgender women took a salsa class ahead of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Ecuadorians demanded the government pay overdue debts to private clinics in order to access free dialysis. Young Venezuelans gave a concert on the 50th anniversary of the country's national system of youth orchestras in Caracas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Matías Delacroix, based in Panama City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 28
Stock market today: Asian shares skid, hit by AI doubts and ...
WorldFeb. 28
Refugee aid groups say Trump administration is trying to cir...
WorldFeb. 27
Judge finds mass firings of federal probationary workers to ...
WorldFeb. 27
Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost Cold War-era m...
Related
Harsh flu season has health officials worried about brain complications in children
WorldFeb. 27
Harsh flu season has health officials worried about brain complications in children
Iowa gives final approval to a bill removing gender identity protections despite massive protests
WorldFeb. 27
Iowa gives final approval to a bill removing gender identity protections despite massive protests
Cardinal McElroy calls for compassion in immigration policy as he prepares to lead in Washington
WorldFeb. 27
Cardinal McElroy calls for compassion in immigration policy as he prepares to lead in Washington
Mexico sends drug lord Caro Quintero and 28 others to the US as officials meet with Trump team
WorldFeb. 27
Mexico sends drug lord Caro Quintero and 28 others to the US as officials meet with Trump team
'Chicken Shop Date' creator Amelia Dimoldenberg brings flirty awkwardness to the Oscars red carpet
WorldFeb. 27
'Chicken Shop Date' creator Amelia Dimoldenberg brings flirty awkwardness to the Oscars red carpet
Economic Blackout: Will a 24-hour boycott make a difference?
WorldFeb. 27
Economic Blackout: Will a 24-hour boycott make a difference?
CDC report adds to evidence that HPV vaccine is preventing cervical cancer in US women
WorldFeb. 27
CDC report adds to evidence that HPV vaccine is preventing cervical cancer in US women
Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future
WorldFeb. 27
Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy