All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

As measles cases mount in the US, what’s the situation worldwide?

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. registered its first death from measles since 2015 this week, as a child who wasn’t vaccinated died in a

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE -A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez), File)
FILE -A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez), File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. registered its first death from measles since 2015 this week, as a child who wasn’t vaccinated died in a measles outbreak in rural West Texas.

Normally, most U.S. cases are brought into the country by people who have traveled overseas. So far, Texas state officials have reported 124 cases. New Mexico has reported nine.

Experts point to declining measles vaccination rates worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States, most states now are below the 95% vaccination threshold for kindergartners — the level needed to protect communities against measles outbreaks.

Britain reported 2,911 confirmed measles cases in 2024, the highest number of cases recorded annually, since 2012.

Measles cases in the United States last year were nearly double the total for all of 2023, raising concerns about the preventable, once-common childhood virus. Health officials confirmed measles cases in at least 18 states in 2024, including in New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago.

"Measles anywhere is a threat everywhere," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control say on their website.

Here's a brief look at the global measles situation.

Are measles outbreaks common outside the U.S?

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 10.3 million people were infected with measles and 107,500 died. Most were unvaccinated people or children younger than five. Cases were most common in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia where incomes are low and health services insufficient.

In 2023, an estimated 10.3 million people were infected with measles.

In places where measles have largely been eradicated, cases have been spread by travelers from other countries.

While measles-related deaths declined slightly in 2023, the number of outbreaks increased. Major outbreaks were seen in 57 countries in 2023, including India and Indonesia, Russia, Yemen and Iraq. The largest number of cases in 2023 was 311,500 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

What is the impact of vaccinations?

The worldwide rate of childhood vaccinations has fallen in recent years, to 83% in 2023 from 86% in 2019, partly due to disruptions in immunization and health care due to the pandemic.

The WHO estimates that vaccination helped to prevent more than 60 million deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2023, as efforts to get the shots to more people ramped up. In 2000, 800,062 people are estimated to have died of measles. Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, major epidemics caused about 2.6 million deaths a year.

Measles is so highly infectious that 95% immunity is required to prevent epidemics, the WHO says. Put another way, it infects about 9 of 10 people exposed if they lack immunity.

What international efforts are underway to prevent epidemics?

The WHO and others are backing an effort called “Immunization Agenda 2021-2030,” to push for elimination of measles.

Independent experts declared the Americas free of endemic measles in 2016 but that status was lost in 2018 due to measles outbreaks in Brazil and Venezuela. Reduced vaccination rates are undermining efforts to fully eradicate the disease, experts say.

Global health organizations and other groups have increased their efforts to speed up immunization programs and close the gaps in prevention.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival
WorldFeb. 27
USAID workers will be given 15 minutes to clear their worksp...
WorldFeb. 27
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's miner...
WorldFeb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at hom...
Related
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
WorldFeb. 27
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
WorldFeb. 27
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
WorldFeb. 27
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
WorldFeb. 27
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
WorldFeb. 27
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
WorldFeb. 27
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
WorldFeb. 27
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
WorldFeb. 27
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy