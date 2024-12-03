All sections
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded Monday when a car bomb exploded in the outskirts of a northern Syrian city, local civil defense and a war monitor reported.

KAREEM CHEHAYEB and OMAR ALBAM, Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded Monday when a car bomb exploded in the outskirts of a northern Syrian city, local civil defense and a war monitor reported.

The car on the outskirts of the city of Manbij detonated next to a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, killing 14 women and one man, the local Syrian civil defense reported. Another 15 women were wounded, among them in critical condition. However, Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 18 women were killed as well as one man.

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December, where Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army continue to clash with the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

A car bombing in Manbij on Saturday killed four civilians and wounded nine, SANA reported, citing civil defense officials.

